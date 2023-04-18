Acer’s Chromebook Spin 513 and its 2-in-1 form-factor fall to $550 at Amazon (Save $65)

Amazon is now offering the new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 for $549.99 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $615, today’s offer arrives at $65 off and the second-best price to date. It’s one of the first chances to save overall and is the best we’ve seen since the only other discount of the year landed back in January. The new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 just launched mid last year and arrives with a folding 2-in-1 form-factor that can convert the 13.5-inch 2256×1504 display between tablet and laptop modes. All powered by a MediaTek Kmopanio 1380 processor, the build also comes backed by 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. All of that makes it a suitable option for casual web surfing from the couch, handling classwork to close out the spring semester, and more. We further break down the Chrome OS experience in our launch coverage.

A great way to put some of your savings from the lead deal to work would be grabbing the popular Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. Pairing your new Chromebook with this hub will help double down on the detachable design offered above, with the ability to plug in six additional ports with a compact hub. Its $35 price tag also means you won’t have to spend too much cash to amplify the experience.

Though at $174, there’s really no beating the value offered by this 14-inch ASUS Chromebook. It’s now down to an all-time low, which explains the quite affordable price tag, delivering a much more entry-level feature set in the process. So while it won’t be able to go toe to toe with the specs of the Acer model above, it will mean you make out for far less cash if you just need a more streamlined email and web surfing machine.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 features:

An operating system by Google that is built for the way we live today. It comes with built-in virus protection, updates automatically, boots up in seconds and continues to stay fast over time. All the Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook, which means you can edit, download, and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets and Slides. Get access to more than 2 million Android apps from Google Play to learn and do more. MediaTek Kompanio 1380 Octa-Core ARM Cortex-A78/A55 Multi-Processor (Up to 3.0GHz) | Integrated Mali-G57 MC5 Penta-Core Graphics.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!