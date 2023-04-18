Logitech’s Craft Advanced Keyboard is an ideal M2 Mac mini companion at $147 (Reg. $200)

If you’re looking for the perfect companion to Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini that went on sale earlier in the week, Amazon is now offering the best price ever on the Logitech Craft Advanced Wireless Keyboard. Dropping down to $147 shipped, today’s offer lands from the usual $200 going rate. We last saw it on sale back in March at $158, with today’s offer beating that by an extra $11 in order to deliver a new all-time low. It’s only the second discount of the year, too. Delivering a more capable workstation upgrade than many of the brand’s other peripherals, the Logitech Craft Keyboard arrives first and foremost with a Mac-friendly design and premium aluminum build. From there, you’re looking at a choice between Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, as well as a customizable dial that can be used for everything from adjusting the volume to tweaking presets in all kinds of programs like Photoshop, the Adobe suite, and Microsoft Office. Head below for more.

Though if you want the latest from Logitech, the brand also recently launched two new MX Mechanical keyboards which are perfect macOS companions. We detailed what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review, but the final verdict was that these new debuts are certainly worth the room on your desk for a mix of Logitech’s fan-favorite features and an even more comfortable typing machine.

Over on the gaming front, we’re tracking price cuts across all of Logitech’s new Aurora peripherals. Including several models of its RGB keyboards, as well as the lineup’s mouse and gaming headset, these upgrade your battlestation with fresh white designs that all start from $80.

Logitech Craft Advanced Wireless Keyboard features:

Logitech’s Craft Wireless Keyboard features a full-sized keyboard layout and is armed with an onboard dial that lets you immediately access specific functions within creative apps. With the touch-sensitive knob, you can quickly change brush sizes, adjust saturation levels, and more. Utilizing the downloadable Logitech Options software, useful profiles are provided and allow you to quickly implement these functions without spending time configuring the controls.

