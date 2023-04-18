A $101 discount makes Samsung’s Galaxy A53 5G smartphone even more affordable at $349

After just seeing the new Galaxy A54 5G debut earlier in the month, Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $349 shipped. Normally fetching $450, you’re looking at the first discount since back in January at $101 off. It’s the second-best price of all-time, as well, which has only been beaten twice before. This is one of Samsung’s more recent budget-friendly handsets, which is now even more affordable thanks to today’s deal. Its focus on delivering a series of mid-range specs comes centered around a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen and Exynos 1280 chipset, and that’s only the start. Packed into the IP67 water-resistant casing, there’s a 5,000mAh battery which can be refueled via the 25W fast charging-enabled USB-C port. Samsung rounds out the package with the inclusion of microSD card expansion. Dive into our launch hands-on coverage to get a closer look at the experience. Then head below for more.

If your first thought on how to put some of your savings to work is pick up a protective cover, Spigen makes some of the best affordable cases on the market and its Rugged Armor cover for the Galaxy A53 5G is a great option to consider. It sports a flexible TPU design that comes backed by the brand’s Air Cushion technology for some added shock absorption. Not to mention it sells for just $12 via Amazon.

Amongst everything else in our Android guide, Woot is still clearing out all of Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series devices to some of the best prices ever. So if you’re looking to bring home a new handset that’s a bit more flagship-oriented, the Galaxy S22 Ultra at a new all-time low of $698 is worth a look. You’d more regularly pay $1,200, making this ongoing price cut all the more notable.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G features:

Your busy life deserves a battery built for busy; Whether you’re taking a video call on your commute, catching up on your favorite show or with friends and family, your long-lasting, super fast charging battery has your back. The very best of Galaxy A Series gives you awesomely smooth streaming of your favorite content with the most powerful performance in its series and awesomely fast speeds to download shows and movies — all at the speed of 5G.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!