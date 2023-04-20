Canon’s new RF 100-300mm f/2.8 telephoto lens helps you shoot evening portraits, pre-order now

While there is plenty of 70-200mm f/2.8 camera lenses on the market today, you may have found yourself wanting just a little more reach with the fast aperture. Well, Canon has heard your request and is now announcing the all-new RF 100-300mm f/2.8 L IS USM lens, and you can pre-order it starting today. The Canon L-series is regarded as being among some of its best glass and this new entry aims to bring you a little extra reach for covering events. You’ll even be able to use optional RF 1.4x and 2x extenders to gain a little extra reach while slightly lowering the amount of light you let in. Ready to learn more about this new lens? Keep reading below the fold.

Steady, low-light level, telephoto shooting is now possible

The all-new Canon RF 100-300mm f/2.9 L IS USM lens will natively work with the brand’s mirrorless camera lineup as it uses the RF-mount system. It is also part of Canon’s L-series of lenses which is regarded as being among the best from the company, and that comes with a premium we’ll discuss later on. Combining the fast f/2.8 aperture with 5.5-stops of image stabilization, this new lens will be great for low-light shooting and will help ensure sharp pictures while shooting handheld. Even if you’re not shooting at night or in the dark, you’ll be able to have your backgrounds fade into the distance with beautiful bokeh.

The lens itself comes in at just under 6 pounds which, while not an insignificant weight, is light enough to comfortably hand-hold for short periods of time. You’ll also find multiple switches on the side of the lens which control autofocus being enabled, whether image stabilization is active, and changing the focus range. There is even a control ring on the lens itself that can be configured to control the aperture, shutter speed, and more with the camera changing the function. As this lens is designed for field use, Canon has implemented a “highly durable design for excellent performance even in inclement weather conditions” with dust- and water-resistant construction.

Availability

The all-new Canon RF 100-300mm f/2.8 L IS USM lens is available for pre-order now and is expected to begin shipping in May 2023. Canon has set the MSRP at $9,499. Remember how I mentioned there’d be a premium for the L-series? These higher prices come with the territory of high-end glass. Head below for links to where you can pre-order this lens today.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I shoot with Nikon, this is a lens I would like to have for my own cameras. Maybe not at this price point, but I’d love to have an extra 100mm to play with. My Tamron 70-200mm f/2.8 will have to do for now.

