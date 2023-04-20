TCL’s 10L unlocked Android smartphone packs a 48MP quad-camera array at new low of $150

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its unlocked 10L 256GB Android Smartphone for $149.99 shipped. Typically $250 at Amazon, today’s deal actually comes in at $20 below our last mention from December. It also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon as well. While it might not be the latest Galaxy or Pixel, the TCL 10L is still a solid choice for your smartphone. With a 6.54-inch FHD+ “dotch” display and 256GB of built-in storage, this smartphone is perfect for your day-to-day mobile tasks. On top of that, there’s 6GB of RAM, a quad-camera array around back with a 48MP main sensor as well as 8MP, 2MP, and 2MP sensors for various function. Plus, there’s AI to recognize and enhance scenes and objects to help you capture better shots of friends, family, pets, and more. Be sure to take a closer look in our hands-on coverage, then head below for more.

Given you’re saving $100 in today’s lead deal, you should consider reinvesting some of that cash into keeping your new phone protected. This 2-pack of tempered glass screen protectors is $7, which is a great way to keep your new phone’s display safe from scratches. Also, you can grab a clear case that’ll let you see the beauty of the 10L phone for just $9, which is also quite budget-focused.

Don’t forget that the SteelSeries Stratus Duo Android controller is still on sale for 33% off. Down to $40 right now, you’ll find that this controller is perfect for playing your favorite games on-the-go. The controller is designed for Android smartphones and would pair perfectly with today’s lead deal for playing various mobile titles, GeForce NOW, or any other cloud gaming provider. Then, swing by our Android guide for other great ways to save including today’s roundup of the best app and game discounts.

TCL 10L Android Smartphone features:

6.53” FHD+ Dotch LCD display, powered by NXTVISION, will upgrade your visual experience with the sharper details, vibrant images and allow you to enjoy true-to-life color accuracy in everything you present.

Quad rear cameras with dual LED flash: 48MP (high-res) + 8MP (118° super wide-angle) + 2MP (macro) + 2MP (depth). 16MP front-facing selfie camera.

Up to 256GB of internal memory, gives you the ability to store and access all the photos, videos, music, books and files you need instantly

