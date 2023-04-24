M1 Mac mini sale clears out Apple’s most affordable macOS machine at $479 low

Through the end of the day, B&H is now clearing out Apple’s previous-generation M1 Mac mini. The 8-core CPU/GPU configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD now enters at $479 shipped, down from its original $699 going rate. Today’s offer is the best we’ve ever seen, and also arrives at $20 below our previous mention of the M2 counterpart. Today’s discount also clocks in at $50 below what you’d pay for the newer iteration of Apple’s most compact macOS experience over at Amazon.

It may not be the shiny new M2 model, but Apple’s original M1 Mac mini still packs a punch. Especially when you throw in the all-time low savings. Outfitted with the same small footprint design that makes the computer as popular as it is for so many different use cases, this is a notable solution for those who just want the most affordable option out there for getting into macOS. This won’t offer the best performance out there, but the lower barrier to entry will certainly make this a compelling option for users who don’t need the latest and greatest. It packs the first-generation Apple Silicon chip and is supplemented by a pair of Thunderbolt ports and an HDMI output. Get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review.

An easy recommendation for pairing with your new Mac mini would be picking up Satechi’s USB-C Stand and Hub with your savings. This accessory sports a unique under-Mac design that delivers front-facing I/O alongside a matching silver aluminum construction to look the part. Or you could save even more by going with the previous-generation model at $80, which ditches the built-in SSD storage found on the newer model.

Compared to the new M2 Mac mini, today’s lead discount arrives with a wide overlap in features. Both share the same designs, with the main difference being the different Apple Silicon chips that power both experiences. We previously broke down what to expect from the differences, with the other shortcomings of the original model being a lack of I/O. Though our coverage will walk you through every adjustment Apple has made this time around and hopefully help you officially decide if the extra $50 in savings are worth the trade-offs.

As the new work week begins to unfold, all of the other best discounts up for grabs right now are in our Apple guide. Packed with some notable savings on the latest from our favorite Cupertino company, all of the price cuts are headlined by a new all-time low on Apple’s latest 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro at $250 off.

Apple M1 Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant.

