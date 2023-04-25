Act fast and score Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac at a new all-time low of $1,000 (Reg. $1,499)

Update: Amazon now offers the elevated 8-core CPU/GPU 24-inch M1 iMac for $999.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $1,499 going rate and a new all-time low. This is only available in the pink style, beating our previous mention by $200.

After seeing the M2 Mac mini go on sale this morning, Amazon is now seeing much of the same all-time low savings land on the latest 24-inch iMac. Apple’s all-in-one M1 desktop with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU is now on sale for $1,199.99 shipped from its usual $1,499 going rate and comes in several colorways. Today’s offer lands at $299 off and $100 under our previous mention in order to deliver the best discount we have ever seen. The entry-level 7-core GPU configuration is also on sale, starting at $1,099.99 from its usual $1,299 going rate.

Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac arrives with an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

As far as M1 iMac accessories go, I can’t recommend the new and improved Backpack Shelf enough, which I put to the test in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review. Walking away as impressed as we always do with Twelve South’s gear, this add-on will let you tidy up your workstation thanks to an aluminum shelf that clips right onto the M1 iMac’s stand. Perfect for stowing away hard drives, Thunderbolt docks, and more, this is an easy recommendation to start out your new Apple Silicon setup on the right foot.

If you’re looking to bring your own display into the equation, going with Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini is a better buy. Not only do you get to make out for far less than either of the M1 iMac price cuts above thanks to all-time low discounts from $500, but you’ll get a more compact desktop machine powered by Apple’s newer M2 chip at $99 off. Though as someone who is as big of a Mac mini fan as you’ll find, the iMac design really does deliver the most sleek and streamlined way to bring macOS to your workstation.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!