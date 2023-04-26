New Sony noise canceling wireless headphones deliver its ‘lightest headband ever’ at $128 low

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHeadphonesSony
New lows From $48
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones

We are now tracking the best price yet on Sony’s new WH-CH720N Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones. Regularly $150 directly from Sony and launching a couple months ago on Amazon at $148, you can now land the new cans for $128 shipped. While they might not be the brand’s lauded high-end XM5 set, they also come in at well below the nearly $400 those will cost you. A quick browse around the net also highlights how notable of a value the WH-CH720N set really is; you’re scoring Sony’s world-class, albeit trimmed down, feature set and noise cancelling for a fraction of the price. Described as Sony’s “lightest Wireless Noise-canceling headband ever,” they make for notable daily drivers powered by its integrated Processor V1 for noise reduction alongside 35-hour battery life (with a 3-minute quick charge for up to 1 hour of playback), hands-free calling, and voice assistant action. More deals and details below. 

Also on sale today at Amazon, you’ll find the more entry-level Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones down at $48 shipped. The regular $60 set is available in all three colorways at 20% off to deliver a new Amazon all-time low as well as the first solid deal we have seen since launch. This set ups the battery life to 50 hours alongside hands-free calling, multipoint pairing so you can “quickly switch between two devices at once,” and more, but you won’t get the noise canceling with the extra $80 in savings here.    

Dive into our latest roundup of the best Bluetooth ANC headphones and then head over to our dedicated hub for more deals

But if you’re in the market for some in-ears, check out our recent hands-on review of Jabra’s new Elite 4 earbuds with ANC and multipoint Bluetooth as well as the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 earbuds we called our “favorite hi-fi listening experience yet.”

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones features:

  • Sony’s lightest Wireless Noise-canceling headband ever.
  • Take noise canceling to the next level with Sony’s Integrated Processor V1, so you can fully immerse yourself in the music.
  • Super comfortable and lightweight design.
  • Adjustable Ambient Sound mode and Adaptive Sound control features tailors sound to suit the environment around you.
  • Up to 35-hour battery life with quick charging (3 min charge for up to 1 hour of playback).
  • High sound quality and well-balanced sound tuning.
  • Crystal clear hands-free calling and voice assistant with Precise Voice Pickup technology.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…
Sony

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps First Month: $30 (Reg. $8...
Forget heating up the main range this summer, Cuisinart...
Play a game of croquet this spring with this Amazon Bas...
Get a copy of Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for just $40 (Re...
Today’s Android game and app deals: Million Onion...
Save $118 on Microsoft’s 10.5-inch Surface Go 3 T...
Price drop: Pick up 13 CompTIA certification courses fo...
LEGO’s 608-piece Orchid set sees first discount of th...
Load more...
Show More Comments