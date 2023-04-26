New Sony noise canceling wireless headphones deliver its ‘lightest headband ever’ at $128 low

We are now tracking the best price yet on Sony’s new WH-CH720N Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones. Regularly $150 directly from Sony and launching a couple months ago on Amazon at $148, you can now land the new cans for $128 shipped. While they might not be the brand’s lauded high-end XM5 set, they also come in at well below the nearly $400 those will cost you. A quick browse around the net also highlights how notable of a value the WH-CH720N set really is; you’re scoring Sony’s world-class, albeit trimmed down, feature set and noise cancelling for a fraction of the price. Described as Sony’s “lightest Wireless Noise-canceling headband ever,” they make for notable daily drivers powered by its integrated Processor V1 for noise reduction alongside 35-hour battery life (with a 3-minute quick charge for up to 1 hour of playback), hands-free calling, and voice assistant action. More deals and details below.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you’ll find the more entry-level Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones down at $48 shipped. The regular $60 set is available in all three colorways at 20% off to deliver a new Amazon all-time low as well as the first solid deal we have seen since launch. This set ups the battery life to 50 hours alongside hands-free calling, multipoint pairing so you can “quickly switch between two devices at once,” and more, but you won’t get the noise canceling with the extra $80 in savings here.

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones features:

Sony’s lightest Wireless Noise-canceling headband ever.

Take noise canceling to the next level with Sony’s Integrated Processor V1, so you can fully immerse yourself in the music.

Super comfortable and lightweight design.

Adjustable Ambient Sound mode and Adaptive Sound control features tailors sound to suit the environment around you.

Up to 35-hour battery life with quick charging (3 min charge for up to 1 hour of playback).

High sound quality and well-balanced sound tuning.

Crystal clear hands-free calling and voice assistant with Precise Voice Pickup technology.

