Today’s Android game and app deals: Actraiser, Don’t Starve, Mana series, Final Fantasy, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Actraiser Renaissance

Much like today’s iOS offerings, the Google Play store is now serving up a series of notable Android game and apps on sale. Just be sure to scope out the new all-time low on Samsung’s budget-friendly Galaxy S21 FE smartphone and this deal on its Galaxy Watch 4 Classic as well. But for now we are focused on the apps including highlights like the Mana series, a host of Final Fantasy titles, Actraiser Renaissance, Hidden Folks, Don’t Starve, The Lonely Hacker, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android app deals still live:

More on Actraiser Renaissance:

Actraiser combines 2D platforming action (Realm Acts) with a City-building simulation (Realm Management) in the ultimate battle between good and evil! Featuring the soundtrack that sent shockwaves through the gaming world when it was first released, composed by the legendary Yuzo Koshiro – now remastered! Help humanity flourish by playing as the Lord of Light and their loyal angel in a world beset by evil.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Harber London 15% off: Gorgeous handmade leather MacBoo...
Have Siri control your AC with ecobee’s HomeKit S...
Assemble the lowest price yet on LEGO’s largest s...
Razer’s Opus X Wireless ANC Headset will let you ...
ROCKPALS’ 60W portable solar panel packs 18W USB-C PD...
Amazon’s Collapsible Utility Cart hits 2023 low j...
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is now an even b...
Cities: Skylines gets one last DLC before retirement wi...
Load more...
Show More Comments