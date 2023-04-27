Today’s Android game and app deals: Actraiser, Don’t Starve, Mana series, Final Fantasy, more

Much like today’s iOS offerings, the Google Play store is now serving up a series of notable Android game and apps on sale. Just be sure to scope out the new all-time low on Samsung’s budget-friendly Galaxy S21 FE smartphone and this deal on its Galaxy Watch 4 Classic as well. But for now we are focused on the apps including highlights like the Mana series, a host of Final Fantasy titles, Actraiser Renaissance, Hidden Folks, Don’t Starve, The Lonely Hacker, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale
- The Lonely Hacker FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Actraiser Renaissance $12 (Reg. $20)
- Adventures of Mana $7 (Reg. $14)
- Secret of Mana $4 (Reg. $8)
- The Wild Case (Full) $2 (Reg. $5.50)
- FINAL FANTASY III (3D REMAKE) $8 (Reg. $15)
- FINAL FANTASY IV (3D REMAKE) $8 (Reg. $15)
- FINAL FANTASY IV: TAY $8 (Reg. $15)
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS : WotL $7 (Reg. $14)
- FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS $7 (Reg. $13)
- VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH $9 (Reg. $18)
- Hidden Folks $3 (Reg. $5)
- Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked $1 (Reg. $5)
- Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition $1 (Reg. $5)
- Heroes of Flatlandia $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Danganronpa V3:Killing Harmony $7 (Reg. $16)
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Hav $7 (Reg. $16)
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair $7 (Reg. $16)
- Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer $7 (Reg. $16)
More Android app deals still live:
- GPS Speed Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- SkanApp – AR PDF book scanner FREE (Reg. $20)
- Planet O – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Million Onion Hotel $1 (Reg. $4.50)
- Front Armies [RTS] $1 (Reg. $3)
- Age of Pirates RPG Elite $1 (Reg. $3)
- Templar Assault RPG Elite $1 (Reg. $30)
- Cyber Knights RPG Elite $1 (Reg. $3)
- Star Traders RPG Elite $1 (Reg. $3)
- Star Traders: Frontiers $3.50 (Reg. $7)
- Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $1 (Reg. $4)
- Romancing SaGa3 $6.50 (Reg. $22)
- FitOlympia Pro – Gym Workouts $6 (Reg. $29)
- OsmAnd+ — Maps & GPS Offline $15 (Reg. $30)
More on Actraiser Renaissance:
Actraiser combines 2D platforming action (Realm Acts) with a City-building simulation (Realm Management) in the ultimate battle between good and evil! Featuring the soundtrack that sent shockwaves through the gaming world when it was first released, composed by the legendary Yuzo Koshiro – now remastered! Help humanity flourish by playing as the Lord of Light and their loyal angel in a world beset by evil.
