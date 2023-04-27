Samsung’s budget-friendly Galaxy S21 FE smartphone falls to new low of $351 (Reg. $600)

Amazon now offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $350.99 shipped in several colors. Typically fetching $600, you’re now looking at the best price we’ve ever seen thanks to only the second discount of the year. Today’s offer amounts to $249 in savings while beating our previous mention by $149. Samsung’s recent S21 FE arrived to deliver a series of the specs we typically see on the brand’s flagship handsets carried over to a more affordable package. To start, there’s a 6.4-inch AMOLED 1080p 120Hz display with an optical fingerprint sensor underneath and IP68 water-resistant coating. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review which details what to expect from the budget-friendly handset. Then head below for more.

If you’re looking for a case to protect your shiny new smartphone, Spigen’s Tough Armor cover is a great option to consider. Designed for the S21 FE, this case sports a slim yet rugged design that pairs TPU with a Polycarbonate shell for added protection. And currently selling for $17, it won’t break the bank, either.

Those in the market for something that’s a little more flagship-caliber, we’re also tracking a sale across the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 series. These smartphones just hit the scene earlier in the year and are now down to the best prices yet from $700. Delivering at least $100 in savings across three different models, these are new all-time lows on some of the most compelling Android experiences out there.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G features:

Take your everyday experiences to the next level with the phone that’s designed to fuel the passions of every fan. Whether you’re a gaming guru, social star or fashionista, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is jam-packed with features that help you get more out of whatever you’re into, including an All-Day Intelligent Battery,¹ a powerful processor, a smooth and strong display, a triple-lens camera and more. Plus, choose from four colors for a stylish look that will set off your fan vibe.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!