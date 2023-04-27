Govee’s RGBIC Gaming Light Bars integrates with Razer Synapse down at $70 (Save 22%)

Amazon is currently offering the Govee RGBIC Gaming Light Bars with a Smart Controller for $69.99 shipped. Normally going for $90, this 22% discount or solid $20 price drop marks a new third-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $16 of the all-time low. Here you’ll receive two light bars featuring Govee’s RGBIC technology and a smart controller so you can have physical control over the lighting. This is paired with Wi-Fi connectivity allowing for Alexa and Assistant integration for hands-free controls. The smart controller features a dial and buttons for adjusting the brightness, colors, music mode, and whether they’re on or off. While it doesn’t monitor the colors displayed on the monitor, it will be able to integrate with Razer Synapse 3 for dynamic lighting. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer to decorate your office with strips rather than the bars above, you can pick up its 32.8-foot RGB LED Strip with Bluetooth for $15. Unlike the featured bars above, this model does not include support for connecting to smart home assistants, but the Bluetooth functionality allows your phone to connect to them for app control. There are 64 premade scenes you can choose from to light up your room. Outside of these premade options, you can create your own in DIY mode and it can be synced across all your other Govee lights as well.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, and even more. Looking for another office lighting system? We’re currently tracking the special edition Nanoleaf Lines Faze Clan Lights marked down to $132, the lowest price we’ve tracked. Delivering yet another unique addition to the Nanoleaf smart home stable, the Lines lights are already some of its more eye-catching releases. But with the FaZe edition, there’s now a slick black color scheme that complements the usual modular design and RGB lighting capabilities. Each of the nine included Lines pair with an adapter and can be stuck up on the wall in various patterns. They then splash light against the wall and sport the same multicolor output that lets them play various effects on top of your typical adjustable color and brightness settings. Not to mention support with HomeKit, Siri, and your other typical voice assistants that rounds out the package.

Govee RGBIC Gaming Light Bar features:

Cutting-Edge Game Design: Our light bars are for gamers seeking the latest technology to update their setup. These industry-leading lighting designs will greatly enhance the immersion of the game and keep you in the game world.

Smart Desktop Dial Controller: Our convenient smart dial adjusts the brightness, changes the modes and colors, and turns the light bars on/off. Get timely responses to your lights right at your fingertips.

Visualize Your Audio: These gaming light bars react with the sounds from your games or videos. Not only can they sync with audio from your speakers, but they pick up the sounds from your headphones. Immerse yourself in every moment while you game.

