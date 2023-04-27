Smartphone Accessories: Speck Presidio iPhone 13 Pro Clear MagSafe Case $7 (86% off), more

Best Buy is offering the Speck Presidio iPhone 13 Pro Clear MagSafe Case for $6.99 shipped if you’re a My Best Buy member (free to join) or in orders over $35. In fact, free shipping just rolled out for My Best Buy members earlier this year, so if you’ve been holding off on joining, now’s the best time. Down from a list price of $50, today’s deal comes in at a massive 86% off and marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked on Speck’s case here. This case features MagSafe compatibility which makes it easy to use Apple’s magnetic accessories like chargers, wallets, and more. On top of that, this case is designed to help protect your iPhone from drops of up to 13 feet. Plus, the Microban coating which delivers a 99% reduction in stain- and odor-causing bacteria.
More smartphone accessories:
- Bundle Anker’s new Nano 3 GaN USB-C charger with Bio Lightning cable at $26.50
- Lamicall Windshield/Air Vent Car Phone Mount: $9 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- w/ code LAMICALLCD
- Twelve South’s HiRise 3 provides a home for iPhone 14, Apple Watch, and AirPods at $82
- 5-pack MFi Lightning Cables: $9 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- New all-time lows drop refurb Apple Watch Series 7 styles to $230 (Orig. $399+)
- TALK WORKS 7.5W MagSafe Charging Stand: $20.50 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Nomad’s sitewide spring cleaning sale takes 15% off MagSafe chargers, leather cases, more
- Samsung 9W Wireless Charger Duo: $23.50 (Reg. $28) | Amazon
- Score half TB PNY PRO Elite Class microSD cards at a new $35 Amazon all-time lows today
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Apple Watch SE 2 falls to $249 with $50 all-time discount on cellular styles
- Amazon Basics 10,000mAh 18W USB-C PD Portable Battery: $24 (Reg. $31) | Amazon
- Satechi’s 200W GaN USB-C charging station powers 6 devices at once for $127.50 (Reg. $150)
- UGREEN Height Adjustable Smartphone Stand: $9.50 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Take 45% off Belkin’s 15W 2-in-1 MagSafe charging stand at new 2023 low of $55
- Tribit XSound Go Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: $27.50 (Reg. $37) | Amazon
- Official Apple iPhone 14 MagSafe clear cases hit best prices of the year at $39 (Reg. $49)
- RAVPower 30W USB-C/A Charger: $15 (Reg. $30) | RAVPower
- w/ code TOYS2
- Fitbit Luxe now even more affordable with $40 discount to $90 just in time for spring
- UGREEN Bluetooth 5.3 Aux Car Audio Adapter: $10.50 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- w/ stacking on-page coupons
- Anker’s new 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 charging stand sees only second discount to $126
- RAVPower Pioneer 60W USB-C PD 20,000mAh Portable Battery: $42 (Reg. $60) | RAVPower
- w/ code TOYS4
Speck PRESIDIO PERFECT-CLEAR Compatible with MagSafe is our most clear protective case that we’ve ever designed. Our innovative new materials have allowed us to create a case that stays clear longer and provides more protection and durability. Durable yet slim, this case is designed with precise magnets that work with all Apple MagSafe accessories.Not only is this case stylish, but our clear impact technology makes it tough for rough moments. Our proprietary, clear phone-cushioning rubber compresses on impact to protect your phone and resist damage, protecting against drops up to 13 feet. Tested to withstand real-life situations, including extreme drops, and chemicals. Additionally, our magnets are separately tested to ensure longevity, reliability, and full compatibility with MagSafe, even if and when you drop your device. It also has a built-in antimicrobial treatment from Microban that delivers a 99% reduction in stain and odor-causing bacteria on the case, creating a cleaner surface. If that wasn’t enough, it also features our raised bezel. This added edge helps protect your screen from scratching and shattering if, and/or when your phone falls and lands face-down.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!