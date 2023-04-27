Smartphone Accessories: Speck Presidio iPhone 13 Pro Clear MagSafe Case $7 (86% off), more

Best Buy is offering the Speck Presidio iPhone 13 Pro Clear MagSafe Case for $6.99 shipped if you’re a My Best Buy member (free to join) or in orders over $35. In fact, free shipping just rolled out for My Best Buy members earlier this year, so if you’ve been holding off on joining, now’s the best time. Down from a list price of $50, today’s deal comes in at a massive 86% off and marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked on Speck’s case here. This case features MagSafe compatibility which makes it easy to use Apple’s magnetic accessories like chargers, wallets, and more. On top of that, this case is designed to help protect your iPhone from drops of up to 13 feet. Plus, the Microban coating which delivers a 99% reduction in stain- and odor-causing bacteria.

Speck PRESIDIO PERFECT-CLEAR Compatible with MagSafe is our most clear protective case that we’ve ever designed. Our innovative new materials have allowed us to create a case that stays clear longer and provides more protection and durability. Durable yet slim, this case is designed with precise magnets that work with all Apple MagSafe accessories.Not only is this case stylish, but our clear impact technology makes it tough for rough moments. Our proprietary, clear phone-cushioning rubber compresses on impact to protect your phone and resist damage, protecting against drops up to 13 feet. Tested to withstand real-life situations, including extreme drops, and chemicals. Additionally, our magnets are separately tested to ensure longevity, reliability, and full compatibility with MagSafe, even if and when you drop your device. It also has a built-in antimicrobial treatment from Microban that delivers a 99% reduction in stain and odor-causing bacteria on the case, creating a cleaner surface. If that wasn’t enough, it also features our raised bezel. This added edge helps protect your screen from scratching and shattering if, and/or when your phone falls and lands face-down.