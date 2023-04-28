Today’s Android game and app deals: Strike Team Hydra, Sheltered, MechaNika, more

Friday afternoon is here and we now have a fresh batch of Android game and app deals to take into the weekend. Just be sure to check out this week’s best Android-focused hardware deals as well including Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, the budget-friendly Galaxy S21 FE smartphone, and even more right here. On the app side of things, highlight deals include Strike Team Hydra, Three Kingdoms Last Warlord, Sheltered, The Escapists 2, MechaNika, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android app deals still live:

More on Strike Team Hydra:

You are the commander of an elite Strike Team aboard the warship, HYDRA. Your first combat mission will have you leading your team in vicious ship-to-ship battles against the Sethari, a mysterious alien race whose soldiers are genetically bred for war. In this tactical role playing game, you are the commanding officer of a squad of soldiers from the far future. Command each warrior and use cover, suppressive fire, advanced weapons and iron will to defeat the enemy. Always outnumbered, your soldiers will depend on your strategic brilliance to prevail.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!