LEGO’s four new Donkey Kong sets officially revealed ahead of August 1, pre-order now

After getting a first look at four new Kong characters making their debut into the LEGO collection earlier in the week, today we’re getting an official reveal of the first full LEGO Donkey Kong set. Due out later this summer in August, the upcoming Donkey Kong’s Tree House set continues the brick-built Nintendo action that Mario started a few years back. There’s also three other new Donkey Kong sets coming this summer, too.

LEGO’s new Donkey Kong Tree House set revealed

Marking the very first set to expand the Super Mario collection with Donkey Kong, today is seeing LEGO set number 71424 officially revealed. Earlier this week, the LEGO Group teased the upcoming series of kits that will be growing its collaboration with Nintendo by bringing some the most iconic characters from DK Island into the lineup. Now available for pre-order, the set is being revealed alongside three other new expansion kits.

The first of these is Donkey Kong himself, who will be debuting in the fittingly-named Donkey Kong’s Tree House kit. Stacking up to 555 pieces, this is likely going to be one of the wave’s flagship creations, starring DK as well as Cranky Kong. The main build delivers exactly on what you’d expect from the naming scheme, with an elevated tree house that rests next to some other fixings in the set.

Despite being one of the kits that expand the electronic figure series from LEGO and Nintendo, the build does stand pretty well on its own. There are some of the usual QR code tiles that let the model interact with Mario, Luigi, or Princess Peach, but most of the kit stacks up to a build that actually has some shelf presence. It’s an appreciated departure from many of the modular kits that are clearly meant for play, putting the aesthetics on the back burner as a result.

Launching on August 1, the new LEGO Donkey Kong set is now available for pre-order direct from LEGO Shop online. It’ll sell for $59.99 when it debuts this summer alongside the rest of the lineup.

Other LEGO Donkey Kong sets coming soon…

Alongside the set featuring Donkey Kong himself, we’re also getting a look at some other builds from the LEGO Mario theme. Each of the three creations below will be dropping on August 1 much the same, and arrive with some other characters from DK Island like Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, and Dixie Kong.

Diddy Kong’s Mine Cart Ride Expansion Set: $109.99 | 1,157 pieces

| 1,157 pieces Dixie Kong’s Jungle Jam Expansion Set: $26.99 | 174 pieces

| 174 pieces Rambi the Rhino Expansion Set: $10.99 | 106 pieces

