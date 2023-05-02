Smartphone Accessories: Fujifilm Instax Link Wide Smartphone Printer $90 (40% off), more

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Adorama is offering the Fujifilm Instax Link Wide Smartphone Printer for $89.99 shipped. Down from a $150 normal going rate at Best Buy, today’s deal comes in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. For further comparison, third-parties at Amazon charge $115 and this is $9 below the previous best price. If you’ve ever been somewhere that you captured a photo of friends or family, and everyone immediately wanted a copy, then this is for you. As an instant printer, you can simply pair it to your iPhone or Android smartphone, click a button, and immediately have multiple copies of the photo printing. Through the downloadable Instax Link Wide app, you can add text, resize, add a filter, and even play with the contrast of the image before printing. Then, you can add a QR code to the printed picture so you can “hear sounds you recorded and view secret messages and locations” by scanning in the future.

