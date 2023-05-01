Casely takes you to ‘fashion’s biggest night out’ with new Met Gala iPhone 14 cases up to 50% off

Just hours before “fashion’s biggest night out” at the 2023 Met Gala, Casely has now launched its new lineup of iPhone cases officially adorned with iconic pieces of artwork. Featuring prints from Hokusai’s iconic 1830-32 woodblock, Monet’s Summer Landscape, a Henri-Edmond Cross watercolor circa 1909, and more, these cases are the latest in the brand’s growing lineup of designs to decorate your iPhone 14 (and previous generation models) this summer and beyond. Best of all, our exclusive discount code will knock the prices down well below the $35 and $50 everyone else will have to pay. Head below for all of the details.

Casely takes you to the 2023 Met Gala at up to 50% off, sorta…

Some incidentals to take care of before we jump into the prices, Casely delivers all orders over $30 for free right now and you can use code YGG at checkout to land a Buy One Get One FREE promo. That is effectively 50% off, but you’re going to have to purchase two cases to get it. Otherwise, use our exclusive 9to5Mac30 code at checkout to drop 30% off any single case on the site (including the new Casely x Met models on display here).

Each of the new Met designs, much like the rest of the Casely iPhone 14 lineup, is available in two styles: Classic + MagSafe or Bold + MagSafe. The former is a $35 trimmed-down slim line case and the latter adds some bonus protection alongside black sides, button covers, and a camera array guard that will normally run you $50.

With the codes above, you can get your price down to $17.50 on each case when purchasing two at the same time, or $24.50 if buy just one of them with our exclusive code. The same details apply to the matching MagSafe battery pack Power Pods you’ll find on the official Casely x Met page right here.

Each purchase “supports The Met’s collection, study, conservation, and presentation of 5,000 years of art.”

While we haven’t the brand new Met designs in person just yet, you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect from the brand’s iPhone 14 cases and MagSafe Power Pod batteries here and here.

The Great Wave Met Series Case features:

Hold a piece of art history in your hand with The Great Wave | The Met Series Casefeaturing Hokusai’s iconic 1830-32 woodblock print.This new limited edition phone case is part of Casely’s collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art, dedicated to fusing fashion and art to create a unique collection of products inspired by The Met’s vast collection spanning 5,000 years of art and culture. Made for a variety of iPhone sizes, this classic cover is available now.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!