EGO Power+ 21-inch electric lawn mower sees $200 spring discount to $499, chainsaw at $210

Just in time to handle those spring and summer mowing sessions, Amazon is offering the best price of the year on the EGO Power+ 56V 21-inch Electic Lawn Mower. Dropping to $499 shipped, today’s offer is down from the usual $699 going rate. Back in April it dropped down to $600, and is now down the extra $101 in order to deliver the second discount of the year and the best since the holiday shopping season last year.

Powered by a pair of 4.0Ah batteries and rapid charger that are included in the box, this EGO Power+ mower arrives with a cordless design that can tackle medium-sized yards with a 45-minute runtime. Alongside a 21-inch cutting deck, there’s also 3-in-1 bagging features for bagging, mulching, and side discharging cut grass. Spring is right around the corner, making today’s discount a great chance to start off the new season on the right foot with a chance to ditch gas and oil from your lawn care routine while saving some cash along the way. Head below for more.

Also seeing a discount today courtesy of Amazon, the EGO Power+ 16-inch 56V cordless chainsaw is also marked down for one of the very first times. Now cut down from its usual $299 price tag, you’ll pay $209.99 at Amazon in order to lock-in a new all-time low. This is only the second discount of the year and fourth to date. Perfect for getting your bushes, trees, and other overgrowth in shape after winter, or just handling any dead branches that may be piling up, this electric chainsaw sports a 16-inch blade, 4.0Ah battery, and all of the same gas- and oil-free design.

On the more fun side of electric gear, we’re also still tracking a discount on Rad Power’s RadExpand 5 folding e-bike, which is returning to its best price ever at $250 off. Dropping for one of the first times this year, the price cut to $1,399 is also complemented by a higher-end EV in the Rad Power stable, with the RadCity 5 at $1,849. As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live for the start of the new season, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. From solar panels to finally lessen your reliance on the actual power grid to tools, other electric vehicles, and more, you’ll find some notable markdowns live to start off spring with more of a green focus.

EGO Power+ 21-inch Electric Mower features:

Offering the torque of gas without the noise, mess and fumes. The EGO POWER+ 21″ Mower delivers long-lasting power, rapid charging and durability in all-weather conditions. With up to 45 minutes of cut time, this mower tackles even the toughest of mowing applications for all grass types. The easily adjustable deck height enables you to cut at any length.

