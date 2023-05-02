LEGO reveals new 1,130-piece Technic Mars Rover Perseverance set coming in August

After getting a first look at the new LEGO Dreamzzz sets this morning, we’re now turning our attention to the Technic side of LEGO’s summer lineup. Arriving later this year in August, a pair of creations will be hitting the scene this summer. Thanks to German retailer JB Spielwaren, we’re getting a first look at the new LEGO Technic Mars Rover Perseverance and John Deere Skidder sets.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

First look at the new LEGO Technic Mars Rover Perseverance

By far the most exciting of the new LEGO Technic summer 2023 sets is the Mars Rover Perseverance. Stacking up to the latest NASA-inspired set, the new model will feature 1,132 pieces while assembling one of the more iconic rovers we’ve sent out into the stars. The 6-wheeled vehicle mostly sports a black and white color scheme, with some nice gold and silver accenting throughout.

In true Technic fashion, the set also packs plenty of mechanical features like the robotic arm on the front and the whole drive train being connected together. Pricing at launch on August 1 will arrive at €94.99, which should be about $100 here in the United States.

John Deere gets in on the LEGO Technic 2023 action

Then there’s the larger of the two, with a massive new John Deere Skidder arriving as LEGO Technic set number 42157. Clocking in with 1,492 pieces, this model features even more functionality in the form of built-in motors and pneumatic control. There’s notably all-wheel drive with RC control that also offers steering features. Then there’s the pneumatic-controlled gripper on the front.

The LEGO Technic John Deere Skidder fittingly sports a green color scheme as you’ve expected from the company, with massive rubber ties and some yellow accenting on the tools. Pricing for this one arrives at €189.99 right now, and we’re expecting that to be around $200 when it lands in the United States this August.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!