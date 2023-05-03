Fold up to $400 in savings back into your wallet with Galaxy Z Fold 4/Flip 4 discounts from $900

After hearing that the upcoming Z Fold 5 is slated to arrive sometime in July, Amazon is now beginning to clear out the now latest version of Samsung’s flagship folding smartphone. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 hit the scene last year with an $1,800 price tag, but now thanks to an Amazon offer, is down to $1,399.99 shipped. Available in several styles, today’s offer amounts to $400 in savings while landing at the second-best discount of the year. Back in February, there was a day where it sold for $49 less, but this is the lowest we’ve seen otherwise or since.

Samsung’s next-generation flagship foldable arrives as the latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 and still packs some notable tech compared to the more recent S23 series. Packed into a familiar form-factor as last year’s model, the new iteration packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 into the 7.6-inch display. There’s still a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside, both of which have a taller aspect ratio this time around. And speaking of! There’s a new under-display selfie camera that you can learn all about in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Samsung’s recent Galaxy Z Flip 4 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old school flip phones. Like its more flagship counterpart, it’s also on sale courtesy of Amazon and now sells for $899.99 across all four colorways. So while that $100 discount isn’t as sizable as the savings above, it does deliver the third-best offer of the year from the usual $1,000 going rate.

Housed within the flip design is a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display that comes powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. On the outside is the 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display for checking notifications, which also doubles as preview for taking selfies with either of the dual 12 MP cameras. Its internal 3,700mAh battery is larger than its predecessor and rounds out the package that you can read all about over at 9to5Google.

Though if you’d rather just go with a typical smartphone, there’s a lot of value in just bringing home a previous-generation instead of going with futuristic foldable. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G fits just that bill, and is now on sale for its best price ever thanks to an Amazon offer that’s taking $350 off. This clearance sale delivers all of the higher-end features for less, clocking in at $450. Its 6.7-inch 120Hz display is just the start, with 65W fast charger support being joined by an onboard fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features:

The Galaxy Z Fold4 unfolds your world with next level productivity. Free up your hands with Flex Mode and get more done. With multiple windows, doing different tasks is easy. See your apps the way you want. Drag and drop content from one window to the other. See content in full detail and maximize your viewing experience on an immersive display. The Galaxy Z Fold4 is as sturdy as it is stylish and is water and scratch-resistant and ready to take on the day.

