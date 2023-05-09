LEGO officially reveals new 6,100-piece Ninjago City Markets, the theme’s largest set to date

After just getting a first look at 12 of the upcoming Ninjago 2023 summer sets due out this August, we’re now able to turn our attention over to the largest kit from that LEGO theme this year. A new thrilling addition to the very popular Ninjago City collection is finally here, delivering yet another expansion to the wave of futuristic modular buildings. The new LEGO Ninjago City Markets will be hitting store shelves in June, and now the theme’s largest creation of all time is being officially revealed.

LEGO Ninjago City Markets

The LEGO Ninjago City Markets set has been on our minds here at 9to5Toys for well over a year at this point. We last broke down what to expect back in February, and now the LEGO Group is matching our excitement by officially revealing the largest Ninjago creation to date. Stacking up to 6,163 pieces, the new kit expands the three other sets we’ve seen enter the mini-wave over the past half decade.

This latest addition to the collection will tower over the previously released Ninjago City, Docks, and Gardens sets, with their respective 4,800, 3,500, and 5,600 part counts. It’s more than 1,000 bricks larger than the most impressive build from the theme so far and will connect right in to the other modular sets to continue building out the futuristic city display.

As for what we’re actually getting this time, all of the info is right in the name. The Ninjago City Markets assembles a parade of different shops, stalls, and rooms. It stands over 18 inches tall and more impressively 20 inches wide, packing in plenty of details along the way. There’s plenty of colorful elements that really give it that Ninjago look while still feeling like a cohesive set. It’s something that I have written home about in previous reviews of the LEGO Ninjago City lineup, and something that has me falling in love with the line all over again.

On top of the intricate details of the model itself, the LEGO Group is also including 21 minifigures. There’s a nice mix of named Ninjago characters, as well as some fun figures that’ll fit right in with the vibes of the Ninjago City theme. I personally am still losing my mind a bit about the girl with the Bionicle shirt, but there are so many other eye-catching figures that it’d be a shame just to note one of them. So go check all of them out.

Officially landing on June 4, LEGO VIP members will be able to score the LEGO Ninjago City Markets a tad early. It’ll go up for sale on June 1 for $369.99. Being the largest Ninjago set of all time does mean that it is one of the more expensive kits in the theme, but all told, that price tag isn’t all too bad for how large of a model you’re getting. At least in this builder’s opinion.

9to5Toys' Take

The LEGO Ninjago City Markets is such a thrilling set for so many reasons, and I am vibrating with excitement to finally show it off. The details, and scale, and minifigures all make this one a set for the ages, let alone the price actually being reasonable.

I’ve personally been so hyped for this set since I began reporting on it all the way back at the start of 2022. Now over a year in the making, there isn’t an ounce of disappointment in my body over the new release. You better believe I’ll be first in line at my brick-and-mortar LEGO store come June first to secure this kit for myself and complete my Ninjago City collection with what looks to be one of the coolest kits in ages.

