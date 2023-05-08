LEGO’s Ninjago summer 2023 wave revealed with 12 upcoming sets

The LEGO summer 2023 wave is closing in, and tonight we’re getting a first look at all 12 of the upcoming Ninjago creations. Entering its latest season, there’s a collection of all-new models set to hit the scene come August. Get a first look below the fold.
Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.
LEGO Ninjago summer 2023 sets revealed
Joining many of the other themes which have had sets revealed ahead of hitting store shelves in August, Ninjago is now taking the spotlight. Spanning various price point starting at $10, there are now 12 creations coming later this year. As per usual with the largest wave of the year, the LEGO Ninjago summer 2023 sets with include a pretty wide variety of builds, ranging from mechs to dragons and so much more.
There’s plenty of new minifigures for all of our favorite ninjas, as well as some fearsome villains to battle them against. Vehicles though do take much of the spotlight this time, with very few builds centered around locations compared to previous waves.
Here’s a complete list of all the new LEGO Ninjago summer 2023 sets
- Nya and Arin’s Baby Dragon Battle: $29.99 | 71798
- Destiny’s Bounty – Race Against Time: $139.99 | 71797
- Elemental Dragon vs. The Empress Mech: $99.99 | 71796
- Lloyd and Arin’s Ninja Team Mechs: $79.99 | 71794
- Heatwave Transforming Lava Dragon: $49.99 | 71793
- Sora’s Transforming Mech Bike Racer: $44.99 | 71792
- Zane’s Dragon Power Spinjitzu Race Car: $34.99 | 71791
- Imperium Dragon Hunter Hound: $19.99 | 71790
- Kai and Ras’s Car and Bike Battle: $19.99 | 71789
- Lloyd’s Dragon Power Spinjitzu Spin: $9.99 | 71779
- Nya’s Dragon Power Spinfitzu Drift: $9.99 | 71778
- Kai’s Dragon Power Spinjitzu Flip: $9.99 | 71777
All twelve of the new sets will be launching on August 1 here in the United States. We’re still waiting for part counts across each of the kits, too.
Now that we have all twelve of the new LEGO Ninjago sets revealed ahead some summer, all that we’re waiting for is a better look at the theme’s largest kit of the year. We previously detailed what to expect from the upcoming LEGO Ninjago City Markets set that will be launching in June.
Other LEGO summer 2023 sets:
Here’s a first look at 10 upcoming sets from the whimsical new LEGO Dreamzzz series
LEGO reveals new 1,130-piece Technic Mars Rover Perseverance set coming in August
Four new LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog sets revealed ahead of launching this summer
LEGO’s four new Donkey Kong sets officially revealed ahead of August 1, pre-order now
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!