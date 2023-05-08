LEGO’s Ninjago summer 2023 wave revealed with 12 upcoming sets

The LEGO summer 2023 wave is closing in, and tonight we’re getting a first look at all 12 of the upcoming Ninjago creations. Entering its latest season, there’s a collection of all-new models set to hit the scene come August. Get a first look below the fold.

LEGO Ninjago summer 2023 sets revealed

Joining many of the other themes which have had sets revealed ahead of hitting store shelves in August, Ninjago is now taking the spotlight. Spanning various price point starting at $10, there are now 12 creations coming later this year. As per usual with the largest wave of the year, the LEGO Ninjago summer 2023 sets with include a pretty wide variety of builds, ranging from mechs to dragons and so much more.

There’s plenty of new minifigures for all of our favorite ninjas, as well as some fearsome villains to battle them against. Vehicles though do take much of the spotlight this time, with very few builds centered around locations compared to previous waves.

Here’s a complete list of all the new LEGO Ninjago summer 2023 sets

Nya and Arin’s Baby Dragon Battle: $29.99 | 71798

| 71798 Destiny’s Bounty – Race Against Time: $139.99 | 71797

| 71797 Elemental Dragon vs. The Empress Mech: $99.99 | 71796

| 71796 Lloyd and Arin’s Ninja Team Mechs: $79.99 | 71794

| 71794 Heatwave Transforming Lava Dragon: $49.99 | 71793

| 71793 Sora’s Transforming Mech Bike Racer: $44.99 | 71792

| 71792 Zane’s Dragon Power Spinjitzu Race Car: $34.99 | 71791

| 71791 Imperium Dragon Hunter Hound: $19.99 | 71790

| 71790 Kai and Ras’s Car and Bike Battle: $19.99 | 71789

| 71789 Lloyd’s Dragon Power Spinjitzu Spin: $9.99 | 71779

| 71779 Nya’s Dragon Power Spinfitzu Drift: $9.99 | 71778

| 71778 Kai’s Dragon Power Spinjitzu Flip: $9.99 | 71777

All twelve of the new sets will be launching on August 1 here in the United States. We’re still waiting for part counts across each of the kits, too.

Now that we have all twelve of the new LEGO Ninjago sets revealed ahead some summer, all that we’re waiting for is a better look at the theme’s largest kit of the year. We previously detailed what to expect from the upcoming LEGO Ninjago City Markets set that will be launching in June.

