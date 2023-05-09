Microsoft’s Surface Pro 9 12th Gen i7 tablet falls $300 in return to second-best price at $1,600

Amazon is currently offering the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 13-inch i7/16GB/512GB Tablet Computer for $1,599.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,900, this 16% discount or solid $300 price drop marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. This deal also comes within $1 of the all-time low price to boot. The now previous generation 12th Gen Intel i7 quad-core processor and 16GB of system memory will power through pretty much any application and could even handle some light gaming. With 512GB of SSD storage, you will have plenty of space for all your documents and other miscellaneous files while having fast access to them. Two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports alongside Wi-Fi 6 means you will have fast wireless internet and attached peripheral connections will have up to 40Gb/s link speeds. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more. Head below for more.

While the deal above does not include a keyboard, you can grab the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with Slim Pen 2 for $196. Covered in luxurious Alcantara, this mechanical keyboard cover attaches magnetically to the Surface Pro with the large glass touchpad further enhancing the premium experience. There is even a dedicated Surface Slim Pen 2 storage area that will have it ready to go at a moment’s notice. Speaking of the Slim Pen 2, it features a haptic motor to bring the feeling of drawing and writing out from the screen and into your hand.

Looking for a beefier mobile solution instead of this Surface Pro 9? We’re also tracking the ASUS ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED i7/16GB/2TB/RTX 3070 Ti Laptop marked down to $1,700, a new all-time low. The previous-generation 12th Gen Intel i7-12700H 2.3GHz processor and RTX 3070 Ti graphics are paired with 16GB of RAM to run just about any program you want with 1TB + 1TB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage providing quick access to them. The 16:10 4K OLED NanoEdge display equipped here features PANTONE validation with professional-grade accuracy alongside VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification. The ASUS Dial is also implemented here to give you precise controls in creative applications with the ability to control over 70 functions. Rounding out this machine is Windows Hello support, dual USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, dual USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI output, gigabit Ethernet, and an audio combo jack.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 13-inch i7/16GB/512GB features:

Surface Pro 9 gives you the tablet flexibility you want and the laptop performance and battery life you need to move through your day—all in one ultra-portable device. Now with powerful new processors, and choice of vibrant colors. Some accessories and software sold separately. Surface Slim Pen 2 sold separately. Surface Pro Signature Keyboard and Surface Pro Keyboard are sold separately. Only Surface Pro Signature Keyboard has Surf ace Slim Pen 2 storage and charging capabilities. Surface Pro 9 with 12th Gen Intel Core processors and storage of 512GB and above are built on the Intel Evo platform.

