Sony upgrades your summer parties with new SRS-XV800 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, more

Sony is now introducing its latest wireless speakers to level up your summer pool parties with the SRS-XB100 and SRS-XV800. On the smaller end, you’ll have an IP67-rated portable speaker that packs in quite the auditory punch, while the larger XV800 delivers Omni-Directional Party Sound so everyone around can easily listen to the music while enjoying the pool. Both of these new speakers from Sony are available for pre-order now. The larger XV800 model will begin shipping on May 15, and the smaller XB100 will start shipping a week later, on May 22. Ready to learn more about these new speaker models? Head below the fold for more.

Powerful sound for summer parties – SRS-XV800

Starting out with the largest speaker here, the SRS-XV800, Sony is packing in a lot of sound thanks to the dual X-Balanced Speaker units and five tweeters incorporated within. It maximizes the speaker diaphragm area with its nearly rectangular shape, which in turn leads to punchy bass with vocal clarity to boot. As this is a portable speaker, Sony has ensured you’ll get up to 25 hours of listening time away from the wall, though a quick 10-minute recharge will net you an additional 3 hours of playback in a pinch. Looking to be the center of your parties, the SRS-XV800 comes equipped with ambient lighting that can react to the music being played, and the Omni-Directional Party Sound ensures that everyone around the room will be able to hear clearly.

In terms of connectivity, you’ll find Bluetooth 5.2 support for wirelessly streaming music from your phone, a microphone and guitar input for karaoke, a 3.5mm audio input, and optical in. Transportation of this nearly 41-pound speaker is made easier thanks to the built-in wheels and handle. The all-new SRS-XV800 is available for pre-order now from Sony directly at $649.99 shipped or Amazon for $648 shipped, with shipping slated to begin on May 15.

Powerful sound, palmable package – SRS-XB100

For those looking for a speaker to take on hikes or to more remote locations, Sony is also introducing the all-new SRS-XB100 speaker. While you’ll be able to hold the entire speaker in one hand, the small size does not mean you won’t get great audio performance. The passive radiator inside helps generate powerful and “clear sound even at high volumes.” Alongside the IP67 water- and dust-resistant design, you’ll find up to 16 hours of battery life, built-in microphones that allow you to take hands-free calls, and a multi-way strap to make traveling with the XB100 easier. You won’t find any other methods of connection except the Bluetooth 5.3 system here, but that’s the sacrifice you make to have portability.

You can pre-order the all-new SRS-XB100 today from Sony directly at $59.99 shipped, with Amazon currently listing this unit as out of stock at the time of writing, though it should go for roughly the same. If you’re looking to get your hands on this speaker instead of the XV800 above, you’ll be waiting an additional week, with shipping set to begin on May 22.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Whether you’re looking to take your summer pool parties to the next level or just want something to travel with you, these new offerings from Sony are definitely worth a look. I am really interested in seeing the performance of the SRS-XB100 because it could be a really compelling offer at that price point if the quality is there.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!