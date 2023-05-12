Upgrade your PS5 with the official WD_BLACK 1TB 7,000MB/s SN850 SSD back at the $115 low

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe Solid-State Drive for PlayStation 5 at $114.99 shipped. Regularly listed at a bloated $240 via Best Buy where it is matched for today only (which also likely means the Amazon price drop will be short-lived as well), this one started life at $180 elsewhere before dropping down into the $150 range for almost all of 2022. Back in January it started to slide down into the $130 range a few times and has now returned the Amazon all-time low after a brief $115 offer in April. You will find some lower-priced PS5 compatible models out there, but this is the officially-licensed model designed to provide an extra 1TB of internal game storage to your system – the 2TB model is still going for $200. Alongside a PlayStation-themed blue LED, it features speeds up to 7,000MB/s, the built-in heatsink Sony requires to help maintain performance, and the compatible M.2 form-factor. More details below.

As we mentioned above, if you’re not partial to the officially-licensed treatment, there are more affordable solutions like the popular Samsung 980 PRO 1TB model that is currently on sale for $90 shipped at Amazon. This one clocks in with the same 7,000MB/s, a lower price tag, and you can get a complete breakdown of how to install it as part of our review tutorial right here.

On the portable side of game storage, one of the best is now back at the Amazon all-time low. After going hands-on, I can confidently say WD_BLACK’s 2TB SSD Game Drive with RGB halo lighting is my personal favorite option in its class and you can now land one in your setup for $170. That’s matching the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked once before today and all of the details you need are waiting in our coverage from this morning.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe PS5 SSD features:

Officially licensed M.2 SSD for PlayStation 5 consoles (For PlayStation 5 firmware compatibility, please visit SN850 HS PS5 page on WD_BLACK site.)

All-in-one heatsink SSD design installs easily in the M.2 expansion slot

Hold up to 50 games with up to 2TB of added storage (Number of games based on a 36GB average per game. The number of games will vary based on file size, formatting, other programs, and factors. 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.)

