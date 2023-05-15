Sony’s all-new Xperia 1 V goes up for pre-order with Sony LinkBuds and $50 gift card

Sony’s latest photography-focused smartphone is now going up for pre-order. Just revealed last week, the all-new Sony Xperia 1 V won’t be officially shipping until later this summer on July 28. Ahead of time, Amazon is rolling out pre-orders with some notable savings attached. The unlocked smartphone typically sells for $1,399.99 shipped, but now you can score some added value along the way. Bundled with the Xperia 1 V is a $50 Amazon gift card, as well as a pair of Sony’s unique LinkBuds earbuds. That all amounts to $228 in added value and the best promotion out there for scoring the latest smartphone with something extra along the way.

Sony’s new Xperia 1 V arrives as its latest generation of Android smartphone, all of which comes powered by Snapdragon’s 8 Gen 2 chip. It’s backed by 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, not to mention a 5,000mAh battery. Moving to the outside of the handset, Sony is keeping up with its usual adaption of a 21:9 aspect ratio display, which arrives with a 4K 6.5-inch panel. There’s still an onboard 3.5mm headphone jack, as well as a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Sony Xperia 1 V goes up for pre-order

Though the real star of the show and reason to bring home a Sony smartphone in the first place is its photography first mindset. Everything starts with a triple camera system around the back which includes a 12 MP main sensor, 48 MP wide-angle, and 12 MP telephoto lens. Of course, a quick access shutter button is on the side for a dedicated way to pull up the camera app.

Of course, you’re also getting Sony’s LinkBuds earbuds for free with the Xperia 1 V, which only sweeten the pot. Sony’s LinkBuds are a 9to5 favorite at this point, and take transparency modes to a whole new level by ditching the reliance on software for hardware that helps you hear your surroundings. The open ring drivers naturally allow sound to pass through from the outside world in a way that even AirPods and the like can’t quite deliver on.

Our hands-on review explores what to expect on that front, though the spoiler is that these are ideal for public transportation commuters and the like. The Sony V1 processor balances the sound profile and rounds out the package alongside 20-hour battery life, IPX4 water-resistance, and an ultra-compact charging case. All of that arrives at a $178 value which is bundled in at no additional cost to the Sony Xperia 1 V smartphone.

You’re also getting a $50 gift card, which can be used on anything at Amazon for a future purchase. It adds some extra value into the package. Whether you’re looking to outfit Sony’s latest with its new official Xperia 1 V case with stand or just use it on something unrelated, it helps make pre-ordering the handset an even better value. The gift card won’t ship until the handset does.

