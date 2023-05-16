Ninja’s 10-in-1 Air Fry Oven cooks two pizzas at once, now down to $210 Amazon 2023 low

Amazon is now offering Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven for $209.99 shipped. Regularly $350 at Amazon and Best Buy where it is now matched. Today’s deal is now $20 under our previous mention and at a new Amazon 2023 low. You’re looking at an overall versatile countertop solution that delivers a 10-in-1 setup by way of a series of presets for air frying, air roasting, baking, whole roasting, broiling, toasting, bagels, dehydrate, and reheating, as well as a special pizza setting. The 1800W of power and the integrated meat thermometer are nice touches and there’s more than enough space for a pair of 12-inch pizzas or a 12-pound turkey. It is a notable way to bang out some quick dinners without waiting for your main oven to heat up or to supplement your outdoor cookouts this summer. Head below for more details.

A more affordable option in the Ninja stable that delivers much of the same functionality is the SP101 Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven. This one sells for a more affordable $142 on Amazon and provides eight built-in functions including air frying and settings for bagels, toast, and more. The main difference here is the size – you’ll only be able to get one pizza at a time in there.

Then head over to our home goods hub for even more notable kitchen, cooking, and grilling deals to upgrade your setup ahead of family get togethers as the weather warms up. One notable option that will help you cook the meats perfectly is this deal on Govee’s 4-probe Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer. It will deliver notifications and ensure everything gets cooked safely and ensure the steaks don’t get overdone at $50 shipped, or 44% off the gong rate.

Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven features:

Up to 10X the convection power vs. a traditional full-size convection oven for faster, crispier, and juicy results. Air Fry, Air Roast, Bake, Whole Roast, Broil, Toast, Bagel, Dehydrate, Reheat, and Pizza, all in one powerful 1800-watt appliance. Achieve the perfect doneness from rare to well done at the touch of a button with the integrated Foodi Smart Thermometer – no guesswork required. 90-second oven preheat time and up to 30% faster cooking than a traditional full-size convection oven. 2-level even cooking, no rotating required—fit a 5-lb chicken and a sheet pan of vegetables, 2 12-in pizzas, or a 12-lb turkey. Make 2 sheet pan meals at once for entertaining or weekly meal prep.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!