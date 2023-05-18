Get ripped with Bowflex’s SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells at $380 (Reg. $429+)

Amazon is now offering the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells for $379.99 shipped. Regularly $549 and more typically $429 at Amazon, today’s deal is matching the previous sale price and is now at the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is also the second-best price of the year (we have only seen the pair go for less once back in February). Easily among the more popular adjustable sets out there, the SelectTech 552 ranges from 5 pounds up to 52.5 pounds on each the dumbbells in, all selectable via the side-mounted dial. These sorts of dumbbells save a ton of space in your weight room, bedroom, or otherwise (they effectively replace 15 sets of weights), as well as supporting a wide range of exercises for the whole family while growing with you on your fitness journey. There’s still time to pump up before the summer and they come with 1-year of guided JRNY workouts to help the cause. More details below.

This FLYBIRD Adjustable Dumbbell starts at $90 each right now for the up to 25-pound model. That means you can land a pair of them for $180 shipped on Amazon to bring a very similar experience home for a fraction of the price of the models highlighted above. They aren’t as popular and don’t say Bowflex on the side, but they will also save you $200.

Then check out this deal on Amazfit’s Band 5 fitness tracker at just $19 Prime shipped before you head over to our fitness tracker deal hub for more. Just be sure to dive into the ongoing Apple Watch Series 8 deals we are tracking. Starting from $329, this is Apple’s latest model and you’ll find various configurations on sale to customize your wearable experience, power you through spring and summer workouts, and look great doing it. All of the details are right here.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells features:

Try our JRNY Mobile-Only Membership for 2 months, free (JRNY subscription auto renews annually at then-current annual rates, plus applicable taxes, unless canceled at least 48 hours before free period end)

JRNY with Motion Tracking technology counts your reps and tracks your form in real-time simply by using your tablet’s camera. (JRNY membership required. Available on iOS and Android tablets only.)

Get Motion Tracking, trainer-led workouts and so much more with a JRNY Mobile-Only Membership

Adjusts from 5 – 52.5 lbs

Replaces 15 sets of weights

