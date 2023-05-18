Smartphone Accessories: INIU 25,000mAh 65W USB-C Battery $30 (50% off), more

SimpleLife LLC (99% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the INIU 25,000mAh 65W USB-C Portable Battery for $29.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code FVFB8EK5 at checkout. Down from a normal going rate of $60, today’s deal amounts to 50% in savings knocking $30 off the typical price. For further comparison, you’d spend much more to get a similar battery from a more well-known brand, as the Anker PowerCore 26K with 87W charging costs $150 and the Baseus 20,000mAh 65W battery will run you $48. INIU’s battery delivers a lot of features for not a lot of money. For example, when a single USB-C port is in use, this battery outputs 65W which is enough to charge the 14-inch M2 MacBook Air. However, if both USB-C plugs are populated, one delivers 45W and the other 30W, which is still enough to charge your MacBook Air and iPad or iPhone simultaneously. Plus, there’s a third USB-A port which can output up to 30W depending on what device is connected, allowing you to charge three items at one time.

Experience the safest charging with over 38 million global users. At INIU, we use only the highest-quality materials, so we do have the confidence to provide an industry-leading 3-year warranty. INIU’s inspiring 65W charges your MacBook Pro up to 50% in 30 mins. Hit your phones, tablets and steam deck’s latest charging needs, a futuristic feature to rely on. The USB C portable charger power bank fast charging massive power supply can charge MacBook Pro 14ʺ 1.2 times or iPad Mini 6 3.4 times, abundant even for devices of huge capacity. Triple ports are at your pick. Dual USB-C ports directly fit both new iPad and new iPhone, and one USB-A port for your old devices.

