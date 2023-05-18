Smartphone Accessories: INIU 25,000mAh 65W USB-C Battery $30 (50% off), more

SimpleLife LLC (99% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the INIU 25,000mAh 65W USB-C Portable Battery for $29.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code FVFB8EK5 at checkout. Down from a normal going rate of $60, today’s deal amounts to 50% in savings knocking $30 off the typical price. For further comparison, you’d spend much more to get a similar battery from a more well-known brand, as the Anker PowerCore 26K with 87W charging costs $150 and the Baseus 20,000mAh 65W battery will run you $48. INIU’s battery delivers a lot of features for not a lot of money. For example, when a single USB-C port is in use, this battery outputs 65W which is enough to charge the 14-inch M2 MacBook Air. However, if both USB-C plugs are populated, one delivers 45W and the other 30W, which is still enough to charge your MacBook Air and iPad or iPhone simultaneously. Plus, there’s a third USB-A port which can output up to 30W depending on what device is connected, allowing you to charge three items at one time.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Experience the safest charging with over 38 million global users. At INIU, we use only the highest-quality materials, so we do have the confidence to provide an industry-leading 3-year warranty. INIU’s inspiring 65W charges your MacBook Pro up to 50% in 30 mins. Hit your phones, tablets and steam deck’s latest charging needs, a futuristic feature to rely on. The USB C portable charger power bank fast charging massive power supply can charge MacBook Pro 14ʺ 1.2 times or iPad Mini 6 3.4 times, abundant even for devices of huge capacity. Triple ports are at your pick. Dual USB-C ports directly fit both new iPad and new iPhone, and one USB-A port for your old devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!