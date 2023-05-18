Rare LEGO discounts land on NASA Space Shuttle at $180, Sanctum Sanctorum $225, more

Best Buy today is launching a new LEGO flash sale that’s discounting a collection of kits that hardly ever go on sale for one of the first times. Including quite a few detailed display models worthy of a spot in the center of your collection and more, shipping is free across the board. Our favorite kit amongst all of the discounts is the LEGO NASA Space Shuttle Discovery at $179.95. Down from $200, this is one of the first discounts to date since the set debuted a couple of years ago in 2021. It might be only $20 off, but it’s a new all-time low and the first chance to save period in 2023. Delivering a 2,354-piece recreation of the Space Shuttle Discovery, this NASA icon now gets the brick-built treatment with as display-worthy of a build as it gets. On top of the display stand and plaque, there is a detailed build that on top of looking great on the outside, has some novelties on the inside. Pairing with the shuttle itself is a LEGO Hubble Space Telescope which can actually fit into the spacecraft’s hanger. Working landing gear rounds out some of the more notable inclusions, and we breakdown everything else in our hands-on review of the set. Head below for more.

Another highlight from the sale today is the LEGO Marvel Sanctum Sanctorum. On sale for the first time this year, the usual $250 MSRP has now dropped down to $224.95. It’s only the second discount we’ve seen at $25 off, and comes within $5 of the all-time low from back on Black Friday. Having just hit the scene back in August, this 2,708-piece set stacks up to assemble the iconic residence of the Sorcerer Supreme with tons of detail and a whopping nine minifigures. I loved the set back when we published a review right at launch, as well.

Another notable set that is a personal favorite of mine is the Ideas Globe at $206.95. Typically fetching $230, we haven’t seen any discounts land on this set since it first launched in February last year. Now $23 off, it lands at an all-time low to bring a LEGO version of a globe to your collection complete with 2,858 pieces. You can learn all you need to know in our hands-on review, but the long and short of it is that this is a faithful recreation of an actual globe, just made of LEGO bricks.

LEGO NASA Space Shuttle Discovery features:

Celebrate the wonders of space with this LEGO NASA Space Shuttle Discovery (10283) model building set for adults. With 2,354 pieces, this engaging challenge lets you build the Space Shuttle Discovery, plus the Hubble Space Telescope, launched on NASA’s STS-31 mission in 1990.An astronaut’s viewPacked with features, this build marks the amazing accomplishments of Discovery.

