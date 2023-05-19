Save a massive $1,200 on Bowflex’s connected fitness bike with touchscreen at $1,000

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSports-Fitness
$1,000
Bowflex VeloCore 22 IC Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike

Amazon is now offering the Bowflex VeloCore 22 IC Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $999.99 shipped. Regularly $2,200 and currently matched at Best Buy, this is a gigantic $1,200 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Not only is this a massive price drop, but it is also matching the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon for the brand’s high-end, flagship connected riding experience. There are certainly more affordable connected bikes out there from great brands like Echelon, but the VeloCore 22 IC delivers a flagship feature set centered around the integrated 22-inch console with an HD touchscreen that connects to your Wi-Fi for guided workouts (1-year JRNY membership included), Netflix/streaming services, and more. Joining the 100 levels of magnetic resistance options, you’ll also find 4-way adjustable handlebars, and dual link pedals with toe cages alongside Bowflex’s Leaning Mode – it allows riders to physically lean the machine from side to side when rounding corners during guided rides. Head below for more details. 

As mentioned above, if you’re not interested in the built-in display and leaning mode, there are some great options out there and Echelon is one of the best. This Echelon Smart Connect Indoor Cycling Bike will deliver a solid experience at home, despite not being nearly as high-tech as the model detailed above, at half the price on Amazon right now. Over at our sister site Connect the Watts, you can get a better idea of what to expect from Echelon. 

Be sure to check out yesterday’s price drop on Bowflex’s SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells at $380 shipped and then dive into the ongoing Apple Watch Series 8 offers to keep track of your summer runs, CrossFit workouts, and more. Heading into the weekend, we are still tracking deep deals on a range of configurations and band options via the official Amazon listing with pricing starting at $329. Go get a closer look right here while the price is still right. 

Bowflex VeloCore 22 IC Indoor Exercise Bike features:

Explore addictive workouts from home with VeloCore, the ultimate indoor cycling experience that prompts you to explore something new – every day – from a 22” console that delivers daily custom workouts, guided coaching, streaming entertainment, and more. But what truly sets this smooth, addictive ride is Lean Mode – an active core-engagement feature that enables you to lean left and right, transforming your stationary ride into a fun, full-body fitness experience. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save on all three Philips Hue Gradient Lightstrips from...
WD_BLACK 3,000MB/s Thunderbolt Game Dock SSD hits $294 ...
Motorola’s popular MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter ...
Belkin’s original 15W 13-in-1 MagSafe charging st...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chi...
LEGO 2K Drive open-world racing game is now available f...
Save 43% on Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gami...
ASUS’ TUF 27-inch 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor fall...
Load more...
Show More Comments