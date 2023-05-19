Save a massive $1,200 on Bowflex’s connected fitness bike with touchscreen at $1,000

Amazon is now offering the Bowflex VeloCore 22 IC Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $999.99 shipped. Regularly $2,200 and currently matched at Best Buy, this is a gigantic $1,200 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Not only is this a massive price drop, but it is also matching the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon for the brand’s high-end, flagship connected riding experience. There are certainly more affordable connected bikes out there from great brands like Echelon, but the VeloCore 22 IC delivers a flagship feature set centered around the integrated 22-inch console with an HD touchscreen that connects to your Wi-Fi for guided workouts (1-year JRNY membership included), Netflix/streaming services, and more. Joining the 100 levels of magnetic resistance options, you’ll also find 4-way adjustable handlebars, and dual link pedals with toe cages alongside Bowflex’s Leaning Mode – it allows riders to physically lean the machine from side to side when rounding corners during guided rides. Head below for more details.

As mentioned above, if you’re not interested in the built-in display and leaning mode, there are some great options out there and Echelon is one of the best. This Echelon Smart Connect Indoor Cycling Bike will deliver a solid experience at home, despite not being nearly as high-tech as the model detailed above, at half the price on Amazon right now. Over at our sister site Connect the Watts, you can get a better idea of what to expect from Echelon.

Be sure to check out yesterday’s price drop on Bowflex’s SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells at $380 shipped and then dive into the ongoing Apple Watch Series 8 offers to keep track of your summer runs, CrossFit workouts, and more. Heading into the weekend, we are still tracking deep deals on a range of configurations and band options via the official Amazon listing with pricing starting at $329. Go get a closer look right here while the price is still right.

Bowflex VeloCore 22 IC Indoor Exercise Bike features:

Explore addictive workouts from home with VeloCore, the ultimate indoor cycling experience that prompts you to explore something new – every day – from a 22” console that delivers daily custom workouts, guided coaching, streaming entertainment, and more. But what truly sets this smooth, addictive ride is Lean Mode – an active core-engagement feature that enables you to lean left and right, transforming your stationary ride into a fun, full-body fitness experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!