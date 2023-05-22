8Bitdo’s see-through Dual Xbox Controller Charging Dock with glow lighting drops to $38

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Dual Charging Dock for Xbox Wireless Controllers from $38.24 shipped. Regularly $45, this 15% price drop might not seem like the deepest deal, but this is indeed matching the lowest price we have tracked since it first debuted in October of last year. This is also only the third time we have seen it drop from full price between then and now. Yes, there are plenty of dual Xbox controller chargers out there for less, but most of them are from no-name brands and almost all of them don’t feature the unique translucent design with adjustable glow lighting you get here. A pair of magnetic docking connections for two wireless Xbox One or Series X|S controllers are joined by top-mounted tap controls for adjusting the glow lighting between bright, medium, and dim in a cycle options. Hit up our launch coverage for a closer look and head below for more details.

This OIVO dual Xbox controller charger will juice up a pair of gamepads at under $20 Prime shipped right now once you clip the on-page coupon. While there is a nice Xbox green light ring surrounding the base of the unit, you’re certainly not going to get the 8Bitdo treatment with the unique see-through design and adjustable amber glow lighting.

Gaming Week deals are flooding in for your PC battlestation today including everything from headsets and racing wheels, to microphones and Logitech’s sweet Aurora gear that rest on a bed of clouds. But for folks firmly planted in the Xbox ecosystem, be sure to check out the ongoing price drops on Microsoft’s latest Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller, the official Xbox Wireless Headset at a new Amazon low, and everything in this morning’s console game deal roundup.

8Bitdo Dual Charging Dock for Xbox Wireless Controllers features:

Officially Licensed by Xbox. Compatible with Xbox Series and Xbox One wireless controllers.

Magnetic Secure Charging – The magnetic contacts secure the controller to the charging dock.

LED Charging Indicator – Amber lighting when charging, and white when fully charged.

Adjustable Ambient Lighting, you can press the touch pad to adjust the brightness from bright > medium > dim in a cycle.

Dual Charging Dock with two 1100 mAh rechargeable battery packs and 4 battery doors.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!