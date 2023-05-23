Anker’s Powerline III Flow MFi Lightning and USB-C cables on sale from $15 (Reg. $20+)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting one of our favorite Lightning cables on the market. The PowerLine III Flow cord comes backed by MFi certification and now arrives at $15.99 for the 6-foot cable. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $22, you’re looking at 27% in savings alongside a match of the best price this year. This only applies to the black colorway, which is $3 below the other styles. There’s also the USB-C version of PowerLine III Flow at $14.99, down from the $20 going rate to its best price of the year. Clocking in at $14.99, the 3-foot offering is down from $20, as well. Covered in a soft tough silicone, these MFi Lightning and USB-C cables are some of the more premium offerings on the market. We found as much in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, with the added perk of USB-C connectivity helping ensure you can take advantage of faster charging times for the latest iPhones as well as Galaxy and Pixel handsets or even 100W charging for Macs and PCs.

Also on sale alongside the Flow version above, Anker’s USB-C Bio-Based Cables are also discounted for one of the first times. Starting at $14.99 for the 3-foot cable in two different styles, you’d more regularly pay $17. Today’s offer lands at the second-best price to date for both the white and black colorways. Standing out from the models above, you’re looking at a unique environmentally-friendly design that is made from 40% plant-based materials. Though there is one notable improvement, with support for 140W charging speeds that make it a suitable option for M2 Pro MacBook Pros, Android devices, and everything in-between. Our hands-on review covers much of what to expect, too.

For all of this week’s other best discounts, be sure to dive into our smartphone accessories guide to check out all of the other ways to save on gear for your iPhone or Android setup. With top picks from the likes of Twelve South, Satechi, and Belkin, there are plenty of must-have accessories up for grabs now live as we head into the weekend.

Anker Powerline III Flow Lightning Cable features:

You’ve never felt a cable like this before. The silicone finish feels remarkably soft between your fingers as you plug PowerLine III Flow into your device. Our softest cable ever is also one of our strongest. PowerLine III Flow has a 25,000-bend lifespan, more than enough to handle the stresses and strain of charging on the go.

