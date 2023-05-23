UGREEN’s 200W Nexode charging station packs 6 USB-C ports at $140 low (Save $60)

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront now offers its flagship 200W USB-C GaN Nexode Charger for $139.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Normally fetching $200, today’s discount pairs a 25% price cut with the added $10 in savings to deliver the best we have ever seen. It’s $10 under our previous mention and amounts to 30% in overall savings. Arriving as UGREEN’s most capable charger yet, its new Nexode 200W offering packs six ports for refueling all of the devices in your setup. The GaN II technology enables the charger to dish out enough juice for refueling MacBooks, iPads, iPhones, and three other devices all at once, with four USB-C slots joined by a pair of USB-A ports. We took a deeper dive into what to expect back when it launched last summer.

Also on sale right now, UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new 45W Nexode GaN USB-C Mini Charger for $27.99. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer is delivering $12 in savings alongside the third-best offer to date. Delivering 45W of power to your everyday carry, this UGREEN charger packs a pair of USB-C ports. All backed by GaN technology, the compact form-factor can still handle refueling all of your Apple or Android kit with an ideal feature set for everything from MacBooks and tablets to the latest smartphones and more. It has a folding plug design to keep the bulk down in your travel setup, too. Learn more in our hands-on review.

If you’re looking for a more reliable name in charging, we just took a hands-on look at Satechi’s new 200W USB-C charger. This solution may share the same 6-port design and 200W power output, but the differences largely end there as Satechi’s model packs some extra intelligent features that make it an even more capable solution for powering up multiple devices at once. We take a closer look at the experience in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

UGREEN Nexode 200W GaN Charger features:

Take your work efficiency to the next level. The Ugreen Nexode 200W USB C charger supplies up to 200W of power, and charges 3 MacBooks, 2 mobile phones, and your AirPods simultaneously. Full charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 in just 1.5 hours. With the latest GaN chipset, it’s 3X faster than your original iPhone charger. Work more efficiently with everything you need within arm’s reach. Charge 6 devices at the same time avoid messy wires and save more space on your desktop. Advanced GaN & SiC chips improve heat dissipation.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!