Smartphone Accessories: VICSEED MagSafe Dashboard Car Mount $15 (60% off), more

VICSEED (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its MagSafe Dashboard iPhone Car Mount for $14.79 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 50KLM7BM at checkout. For comparison, this mount typically costs $37 at Amazon and today’s deal comes in with 60% savings. On top of that, today’s deal also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to mount to your car’s dashboard and hold up your iPhone with nothing more than magnets. It’s compatible with Apple’s latest 12, 13, and 14 smartphones as well as other devices that have a magnetic ring attached. There’s 3M adhesive on the mount itself which allows you to stick it to the dashboard and then you simply just have to place your iPhone on the stand and you’ll be ready to go. Then, when you go to leave the car, just grab your phone as you won’t have to unclip or squeeze anything since it’s only held on by magnets.

Vicseed magsafe car mount adopt genuine authorized high-quality 3M adhesive, which is super sticky and long-lasting. So even in extreme environments from -40°F to 194°F, this magnet car phone holder mount will not deform or fall off. And we thicken 3M adhesive to 0.06in to ensure a seamless fit on various surfaces, also give 2 different 3M adhesive, so Vicseed magnetic car phone holder can 100% fit the center consoles of various cars. This magnetic phone holder for car has built-in 20 strong N52 magnets, the magnetic force is much stronger than common 12 magnet holder on the market. Even when your car is taking sharp turns or driving on the bumpiest roads, your phone will never fall from the phone mount and distract you.

