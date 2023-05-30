Google’s OG wired Nest Doorbell fends off porch pirates at $75 low (Reg. $129)

Woot today is now offering the original Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) for $74.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Those without the subscription will pay a flat $6 fee. Normally fetching $129, you’re looking at the best price of the year following that $54 discount. It’s $5 below our previous mention from the beginning of the spring and a notable way to sidestep the steep prices of the newer additions to Google’s smart home ecosystem. Compared to those newer releases, you’re not missing all too much.

Still fully supported by Google, the previous-generation video doorbell lands in the Nest stable with a wired design. Much the same, Nest Video Doorbell integrates with your Google smart home and keeps an eye on your porch with the help of Assistant and touts intelligent motion and person alerts. All of that makes it a versatile option for seeing who’s at the door, if a package was delivered on time, and just keeping tabs on the activity outside your home thanks to its 1080p sensor. There’s also the perk of 24/7 recording, that rounds out the package you can read more about over at 9to5Google.

The Blink Video Doorbell on the otherhand is a much more affordable way to bring some package protection to the front door. While you’ll be ditching the Assistant integration for Alexa support, this offering can be set up to use the internal battery or your home’s wiring depending on the setup. It packs 1080p recording to pair with two-way audio, as well as motion alerts and the option of pairing with the Blink Sync Module 2 for local storage, all at the $50 price point.

Over in our smart home guide this week, there are plenty of notable discounts worth a look for your Assistant setup and beyond. Just in time for summer, the latest Google Nest Thermostat just dropped down to $100 with a new trick up its sleeve. Now $30, that’s an even better value with Matter and HomeKit support in tow on top of its usual Google Assistant prowess.

Nest Video Doorbell (Wired) features:

With the Nest wired video doorbell, you’ll never miss a visitor or a delivery. You’ll get an alert when someone’s at your door, even if they don’t ring. And with a Nest Aware subscription, you can get an alert when it spots a package on your doorstep. Nest Hello streams live 24/7, so you can check your front door anytime.

