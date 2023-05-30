Shark’s AI robot vacuum with self-empty base cleans your home at $160 (Refurb, Orig. $699)

Today only, Woot is offering the Shark UR2500SR AI Ultra Robot Vacuum with self-emptying base for $159.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members or costs $6 flat-rate otherwise. For comparison, this model originally launched at $699 and today you can buy it in new condition for $400 if you have a Costco membership. Third-parties on Amazon sell it for $430 or so new and today’s deal comes in at $10 below our last mention to mark a new all-time low. Are you ready to offload cleaning chores to a second hand? Well, Shark’s AI robot vacuum is perfect for the job. With Shark’s “Ultra Clean Navigation” this robot cleans in a precise matrix grid to ensure that no dirt or debris is left behind. This happens thanks to its 360-degree LiDAR vision which maps your home to let the robot know exactly where it is and where it’s been. The built-in rechargeable battery lasts for up to 120 minutes of cleaning before it returns back to the auto-empty and charging base station. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Keep reading for more.

When it comes to robot vacuums, today’s deal is about as good as it gets. And that’s not just for kits with auto-empty bases, that’s for basically any robot vacuum you could buy. Most models on Amazon go for $200 or more, though eufy does have a robot vacuum for $140 without an auto-empty base and then you could instead opt for a no-name brand at $89 if you’re looking for the most savings possible. But, neither of those models have the auto-empty base, which adds quite a bit of value since it’ll make the cleaning experience more hands-off.

Looking for a more premium experience? Well, yesterday we found the Yeedi Mop Station Pro on sale for a new low of $540. That knocks $260 off its normal $800 going rate and beats our last mention by an additional $20. Instead of just vacuuming, this robot also mops your floors at the same time to deep clean your house without having to break your back, making chores even easier this summer.

Shark UR2500SR AI Ultra Robot Vacuum features:

Powerful Shark suction picks up dirt and debris on all floor types—tackling even the toughest of messes in your home. With Ultra Clean Navigation, the vacuum cleans in a precise matrix grid taking multiple passes over dirt and debris for whole home, deep cleaning coverage. 360° LiDAR vision quickly and accurately maps your home so your robot can methodically clean detecting and avoiding objects in its path, day or night, adapting to everyday changes in the home.

