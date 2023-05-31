Onvis Thread-enabled HomeKit door/window sensor hits the $23 Amazon low today

Eezy Life (99% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is now offering the Onvis HomeKit Door Window Contact Sensor for $22.99 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one just launched on Amazon back in early April at $30 before dropping down to $27. And now, with an additional 15% in savings below that, we are looking at a new all-time low. The no hub-required contact sensor easily integrates into the rest of your existing HomeKit-enabled smart home with no extra purchases required. Now upgraded with Thread support, it provides instant alerts when windows or doors are opened in your home as well as the ability to link up with other smart home gear so you can have the hallway lights automatically turn on when you come home, for example. More details below.

As of right now, the Onvis model above is among the best prices we can find for a no-hub required HomeKit model with Thread support. You will find some for a touch less, like the Ring Alarm variant and the Aqara models, but they do need some kind of hub or a subscription for full functionality. Your otherwise looking at no name options we don’t have any experience with.

Alongside this deal on the 2-pack of HomeKit meross dimmable bulbs and this morning’s offer on the brand’s dual smart outlet, our smart home hub is loaded with notable upgrades right now. Not the least of which is Philips Hue’s new portable Go Table Lamp. This one blends right in with your typical home decor while providing all of the usual smarts, from Color Ambiance lighting tech and onboard Bluetooth to Zigbee compatibility for HomeKit, IP54 water-resistance, and much more. Get a closer look right here while the price is still marked down.

The Onvis contact sensor now is upgraded to support Thread – This allow you get instant alerts when windows or doors open in your home.It can control other HomeKit-accessories when you are away home which requires HomePod mini and Apple TV. Onvis door sensor will send you notifications when there’s a ON/OFF state change, reminding you whether the door or window is open or closed, 24/7 door sensor will monitor home, office, garage, warehouse, and more. Onvis Thread-enabled door sensor works exclusively with Apple HomeKit. Creating home automations with other HomeKit enable

