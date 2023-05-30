Expand your Apple smart home with a 2-pack of meross dimmable bulbs at $17 (30% off)

The official meross Amazon storefront is giving folks a chance to expand their HomeKit and Google Assistant smart home setup with a 2-pack of its dimmable Wi-Fi bulbs down at $16.99 today. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $24, this is $7 or nearly 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is also matching our previous mention on the soft white dimmable pair. Compatible with “Apple HomeKit, Apple Watch, Siri, Alexa Echo, Echo Dot, and SmartThings,” they can be controlled with your voice, smartphone, and other smart home gear you might already have. The no hub-required 2-pack includes a pair of Wi-Fi connected bulbs to illuminate various spaces in your home with energy-saving bulbs you can schedule, dim with your voice, and even leverage auto-on/off functionality “to wake you up gently in the morning and auto-turn off after you fell asleep.” More details below.

For something even more affordable, scope out the single-pack of TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Light Bulb you can scoop up for $10 Prime shipped on Amazon. While this one only works on the Alexa and Google Assistant side of things, folks in those ecosystems that are only looking for a single smart bulb can make out for even less taking this route.

While we are talking ways to bolster your smart home setup, dive into this morning’s offer on Google’s OG wired Nest Doorbell while it’s down at the $75 low. Then head over to our curated hub for loads more offers including Philips Hue refurb sale packed with HomeKit lighting, accessories and more from $20 as well as this deal on the Google Nest Thermostat.

meross Smart Light Bulb features:

Voice Control: meross smart light bulb compatible with Apple HomeKit, Apple Watch, Siri, Alexa Echo, Echo dot, and SmartThings. Just issue a voice command to turn on/off or dim/brighten the smart bulb, and enjoy the convenience and comfort of smart lighting. (e.g. “Hey Siri, dim living room light to 30%”).

App Remote Control: Remotely control your smart Wi-Fi light bulb via meross app or Home app with a stable 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network. No hub is required. To enable HomeKit remote control, you need to set up an Apple TV 4K or other Apple devices in your home as a HomeKit bridge, connect it to your home Wi-Fi network and stay online.

Dimmable & Scene Setting: The dimmable smart bulb supports brightness adjustment (1%-100%), and sets different warm light brightness to match various occasions, such as the kitchen, living room, bedroom, party, etc. The scene function allows smart led bulbs to be arranged in a group and controlled by a single touch.

