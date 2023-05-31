Synology debuts new budget-friendly 4-bay DS423 NAS with $370 price tag

Synology today is debuting a new budget-friendly addition to its popular stable of NAS. The new DiskStation DS423 arrives with a four-bay design and more entry-level spec sheet to help make this a notable option for those setting up their first NAS. It can be loaded with up to 72TB of storage while still clocking in as the brand’s most affordable four-bay offering at just $370.

Meet Synology’s new DS423 NAS

Geared toward getting even more users in the always-on storage game, Synology’s latest NAS is here. Entering into its more budget-friendly series, the new DS423 arrives lacking the S we typically see affixed to the end of its naming scheme. That steps this down to one of the more entry-level builds while still delivering the versatility of a four-bay design.

Across those four hard drive bays, you’ll find support for up to 18TB drives. That enables you to have upward of 72TB of raw storage or configure a redundant storage pool with support for RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, and 10, as well as Synology Hybrid RAID and Basic RAID. The entire package is powered by a Realtek RTD1619B Quad-Core CPU, backed by 2GB of DDR4 RAM.

On the connectivity side of things, the Synology DS423 NAS sports a pair of Gigabit Ethernet ports that can be combined with Link Aggregation, allowing for even more reliable coverage when multiple users are connecting to the machine. Then there are the two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports for pulling data off hard drives or plugging in smart home modules and other peripherals.

While ensuring all of your content is backed up is just one of the main use cases for the Synology DS423, the NAS still runs DiskStation Manager despite its budget focus. That lets you leverage it to run security camera software, set up services in Docker, and plenty of other tools. It might not be powerful enough to run Plex on its own, but it can easily be used as the storage pool for pairing with a Mac mini or any other machine with improved transcoding power.

Get started with Synology’s latest NAS

Now available for purchase, the new Synology 4-bay DS423 lands at Amazon and B&H. It’ll retail for $369.99 and is now shipping from both retailers. By comparison to other models from Synology, this is now the most affordable four-bay NAS on the market. It enters well below the $500 price tag of the DS423+ edition, let alone some of the far more powerful models on the market, like the beloved DS923+. But if you don’t need the added power, the new DS423 should offer a great starting place.

You’ll have to supply your own drives, but the DS423 is compatible with both standard 3.5-inch hard drives and the smaller 2.5-inch drives in either SSD or HDD formats. Then for tips on getting started on building out your first NAS setup, our coverage from World Backup Day is worth a read.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!