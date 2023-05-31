Today’s Android game and app deals: Out of the Box, Kiwanuka, Spirit, and more

It is now time for all today’s best deals on Android games and apps courtesy of Google Play. Be sure to wrap your new Google Pixel 7a in Case-Mate’s latest Slim Fit Case while it’s at its best price yet and then dive into today’s Samsung Galaxy tablet Gold Box sale for up to $220 off various models starting from $105. But for now, it’s all about the apps with highlights including titles like Kiwanuka, Spirit, Out of the Box, Aftermath, Quick Reminders & To Do, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Out of The Box is a captivating thriller where you decide the fate of the peculiar customers of a luxurious nightclub in a never-ending race against the clock! In this simulation, puzzle adventure you are Warren Baker, the new bouncer of the prestigious club The Box. After spending three years in jail, you just want to live an honest life and recover your daughter. However, the quirky clients of The Box will drive you closer to your turbulent past, involving you in a gangster scheme that threatens to destroy everything that you love.

