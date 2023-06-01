Today’s best game deals: Wild Hearts $40, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $9, much more

Amazon is now offering Wild Hearts for $39.99 shipped on Xbox. Regularly $70, this is $30 off the going rate and matching the lowest we have ever tracked there. You will find the PS5 edition marked down to $49.99 via GameStop, which is a solid $20 price drop, but we have seen it down at $40 in the last couple months. For those unfamiliar here, Wild Hearts puts players up against giant nature-infused beasts in a sort of Monster Hunter-like experience with a more hardcore approach and some unique abilities. Not the least of which is Karakuri technology that allows players to sort of craft and build structures on the fly to help fell the beasts. Alongside the character creation and weapon building, you can go it alone or “you can…unite with up to two friends (or other players) to stalk and hunt your prey.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo eShop LEGO game sale from $10
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate eShop $9 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $51 (Reg. $60)
- My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition eShop $6.50 (Reg. $32)
- Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion eShop $35 (Reg. $50)
- Chrono Cross: Raduical Dreamers eShop $14 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eShop $24 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get it Together! $45 (Reg. $50)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. $30)
- Retro Arcade Archives eShop sale from $2
- PAC-MAN, MAPPY, XEVIOUS, NEOGEO games, more
- Just Dance 2023 $18 (Reg. $25+)
- Octopath Traveler II $46 (Reg. $60)
- Moonlighter: Complete eShop $4 (Reg. $29)
- FAR: Changing Tides eShop $7 (Reg. $20)
- XCOM 2 Collection eShop $7 (Reg. $50)
- For The King eShop $7.50 (Reg. $25)
- LEGO Bricktales eShop $21 (Reg. $30)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $53 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PSN $9 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising from $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed $20 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $27 (Reg. $70)
- Octopath Traveler II $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metro Saga Bundle PSN $9 (Reg. $60)
- GRIS PSN $4 (Reg. $17)
- Xbox Assassins Creed Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Dead Space 2 Xbox $4 (Reg. $20)
- Tetris Effect: Connected $25 (Reg. $40)
- No More Heroes 3$20 (Reg. $40)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II $45.50 (Reg. $70)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection $20 (Reg. $60)
- NBA 2K23 Xbox $14 (Reg. up to $70)
- Rare Replay w/ GoldenEye 007 $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
