Today’s best game deals: Wild Hearts $40, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $9, much more

Wild Hearts

Amazon is now offering Wild Hearts for $39.99 shipped on Xbox. Regularly $70, this is $30 off the going rate and matching the lowest we have ever tracked there. You will find the PS5 edition marked down to $49.99 via GameStop, which is a solid $20 price drop, but we have seen it down at $40 in the last couple months. For those unfamiliar here, Wild Hearts puts players up against giant nature-infused beasts in a sort of Monster Hunter-like experience with a more hardcore approach and some unique abilities. Not the least of which is Karakuri technology that allows players to sort of craft and build structures on the fly to help fell the beasts. Alongside the character creation and weapon building, you can go it alone or “you can…unite with up to two friends (or other players) to stalk and hunt your prey.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

*** Sony’s massive Days of Play sale: PS5 gear, games, and more

*** Everything you need to know about the MGS Snake Eater remake

***2023 summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more

***Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards now $80 off

PowerA’s new FUSION Pro 3 wired Xbox controller is ultra-customizable

Microsoft expands Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 options with black-out buttons, new colors, more

Celebrate the Super Mario Bros. Movie launch with Uniqlo’s official t-shirt line from $15

Cities: Skylines 2 likely won’t get multiplayer, but at least Chirper is returning

New Xbox wireless controller with topographic detailing and battery debuts for Earth Day

ASUS officially unveils faster, quieter, and lighter handheld gaming PC to take on Steam Deck

