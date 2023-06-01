New indoor/outdoor SwitchBot smart Wireless Hygrometer Thermometer launches at just $10

Today SwitchBot is announcing its new smart Wireless Hygrometer Thermometer. The brand has been delivering smart thermometers, switches, and some more unique smart home gear like its Button Pusher that transforms basic light switches and things of that nature into smart ones as well as its smart curtain motor. But today it has turned its attention to new indoor/outdoor smart Hygrometer Thermometer and is launching with a solid 20% or more discount. Head below for a closer look.

New SwitchBot smart Wireless Hygrometer Thermometer

SwitchBot describes its new smart Wireless Hygrometer Thermometer as an “innovative device designed to accurately monitor temperature and humidity both indoors and outdoors.” The compact unit is designed with a number of use cases in mind, from monitoring conditions in baby rooms, offices, greenhouses, warehouses, and wine cellars to refrigerators, nurseries, pet houses, and more.

It is equipped with a “high-precision” Swiss chip to ensure precise monitoring of daily temperature, humidity, absolute humidity, dew point, and VPD (Vapor Pressure Deficit). According to SwitchBot, it “refreshes temperature and humidity data every 4 seconds, providing accurate readings with a temperature accuracy of 0.1 ℃ and humidity accuracy of 1%.” It runs on a pair of removable batteries that will last for as long as two years as well.

All of the new SwitchBot smart Wireless Hygrometer Thermometer’s data is accessible to owners from within the SwitchBot app. You can store and export up to 68 days of data locally, or (with a SwitchBot hub sold separately) for up to two years using the cloud. While you will need the aforementioned hub, users can also receive real-time smart alerts via the SwitchBot app to help take preventive measures when needed. But even without the add-on unit, you can view data over Bluetooth within a range of 120 meters.

Some of the additional features made possible for folks using the SwitchBot hub are as follows:

The SwitchBot Wireless Hygrometer Thermometer seamlessly integrates with the SwitchBot Hub, allowing users to control and monitor their devices through third-party smart assistants such as Google Home, Alexa, Siri, IFTTT, and SmartThings. With voice command compatibility, users can effortlessly check temperature and humidity with just their voice for seamless connectivity with existing smart home setups, enhancing the user experience.

While the hub is required to truly unlock full capabilities here, even without one we are talking about a handy little device for folks who need to keep a close eye on these types of metrics, whether inside or out. And we are also talking about quite an affordable way of doing it with the sweet launch discount we are tracking. Regularly $15, if you clip the on-page coupon and apply code 10OUTDOORN at checkout on Amazon, the SwitchBot smart Wireless Hygrometer Thermometer will drop to just $10.04 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25.

