ViewSonic’s portable M1+ projector has 6-hour battery life for summer movie nights at $300

Amazon is offering the ViewSonic M1+ Portable LED Projector for $299.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down $40 from its normal going rate these days of $340, today’s deal is actually the best price we’ve seen so far in 2023. In fact, it’s the lowest that we’ve tracked in over a year, though it did hit $210 in refurbished condition back in January 2022 for further comparison. Outside of that drop, however, this is the lowest we’ve seen it go for since. This ultra-portable projector is perfect for enjoying your favorite movies under the stars this summer. It has a built-in battery which will allow it to run for up to six hours on a single charge. On top of that, there’s HDMI, USB-C, microSD, and even 12GB of local storage here for you to play media from. Plus, with dual Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers built-in, you’ll be able to enjoy even sound without having to worry about bringing extra equipment when you go to watch a movie outside. Keep reading for more.

If you have Wi-Fi that reaches outside, then go ahead and pick up a Fire TV Stick Lite for $30 at Amazon. You just have to plug it in and start streaming, with the Fire TV Stick Lite delivering Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, YouTube, and more, making this a solid option for watching content on your new portable projector.

Those who prefer Google’s smart TV interface will want to check out the deal we found earlier today. The latest Chromecast with Google TV is on sale from $20 right now. While the more premium 4K model is discounted as well, you’ll likely just want to opt for the HD version at the $20 price point for this projector as 4K wouldn’t be of much use here.

ViewSonic M1+ Portable Projector features:

Ultra-portable WVGA (854x480p) LED projector with shorter throw lens

Get set up in seconds with auto-focus, vertical keystone correction and 360 degree projection

Built-in dual Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers (audio only)

Provides up to 6 hours of power on full power mode

