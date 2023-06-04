Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max sees first refurbished discount to new low of $950 (Save $149)

Woot today is now offering a rare chance to save on Apple’s latest iPhone 14 Pro Max. The refurbished handset just launched last fall and is now seeing an unlocked discount down to $949.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $1,099, today’s offer is one of the very first chances to save on a refurbished model from a trusted retailer. Apple itself still doesn’t sell iPhone 14 series handset via its official refurbished store, either. You’re looking at $149 in savings along the way and a new all-time low, too. Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max comes in one of four different colors and arrives as the lineup’s flagship release.

Backing that status at the top of the iPhone 14 series, there’s a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display that’s not only backed by ProMotion, but also is the first always-on screen from Apple yet. Packed into the form-factor is now the Dynamic Island that shrinks the Face ID module down to a smaller bar at the top of the display that and adapt to different apps and notifications. The A16 Bionic chip powers the whole experience, which arrives alongside newfound satellite connectivity and crash detection features. Here’s a closer look at the whole experience, and then be sure to head below for more.

A must-have add-on to your new iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple’s official silicone MagSafe cases are some of the best covers on the market period and is an easy day one purchase to reccomend with your new device. It comes in 11 different colors to complement whichever design of the handset you opted for and helps protect your handset with a premium, soft touch silicone that still provides ample protection without sacrificing on the look or feel of your iPhone all starting from $42.

With the weekend now in full swing, there’s plenty of other chances to save now in our Apple guide. With notable price cuts across everything from the latest flagship M2 devices to other accessories and more, there are plenty of all-time lows on tap to complement some other rare offers.

iPhone 14 Pro Max features:

Capture incredible detail with a 48MP Main camera. Experience iPhone in a whole new way with Dynamic Island and Always-On display. And get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features. 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display featuring Always-On and ProMotion. Dynamic Island, a magical new way to interact with iPhone.

