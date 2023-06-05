WaterField debuts new canvas/leather sleeve for the just-unveiled 15-inch MacBook Air

Justin Kahn -
mac accessoriesNewsWaterField
15-inch MacBook Air sleeve

WaterField just debuted its new 15-inch MacBook Air sleeve just minutes after Apple introduced “the world’s best 15-inch laptop,” it’s latest MacBook Air. WaterField is ready to debut the first third-party cover we have seen yet. Carrying much of the handmade design from its previous-generation sleeves, the new 15-inch MacBook Air Folio Laptop Sleeve features a waxed canvas and ballistic nylon build alongside a patina-ready full-grain leather panel, a few color options and some strap add-ons too. Head below for a closer look. 

WaterField’s new 15-inch MacBook Air sleeve

WaterField has designed its new 15-inch MacBook Air sleeve to combine the protection of a leather sheath with the convenience of a folio:

The shock-absorbing neoprene lining and waxed canvas shell safeguard your laptop in transit. Store personal items in the full-grain leather front pocket and stash tech gear in the back mesh zippered pocket. Fit everything you’ll need for your next meeting in this compact sleeve. 

It is made of a waxed canvas or ballistic nylon and premium, full-grain leather alongside full-length, rare-earth magnets to secure your new MacBook Air “with a quiet, satisfying snap.” That leather panel you see across the side is actually a gear pocket with “five interior mesh organization pockets stow 3 pens, an iPhone, accessories, and a small notebook.” Around the back, you’ll find a full-length mesh pocket with a self-locking zipper for additional bonus storage as well. 

All of the more premium features detailed above surround a 4mm shock-absorbing neoprene padding cushion to safeguard your new MacBook Air alongside a water-resistant ballistic nylon lining. 

The 15-inch MacBook Air Folio Laptop Sleeve embodies WaterField’s modern approach to design with its high-grade materials, clean lines, and streamlined look. Available in either a vertical or horizontal orientation, the Folio for the MacBook Air slides easily into backpacks, briefcases, and messenger bags. An optional strap converts the laptop sleeve into a minimalist stand-alone shoulder bag for added flexibility.

The new WaterField 15-inch MacBook Air sleeve is now available for purchase in three different designs; Black ballistic nylon with black full-grain leather; brown waxed canvas with distressed full-grain chocolate leather; or navy blue waxed canvas with distressed full-grain chocolate leather. It carries an $89 MSRP. 

