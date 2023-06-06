Beats Flex with Apple’s W1 chip now an even better buy at 2023 low of $30 (Reg. $70)

The best price of the year is arriving on the popular and now even more affordable Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds. Dropping down to $29.99 shipped courtesy of Amazon, today’s offer lands well below our previous mention. Typically fetching $70, the black style is now $40 off and beating the price cuts found on the other colors by an extra $19. It’s a new 2023 low in the process too and one of the lowest offers of all-time.

Ready to handle everything from casual listening to tagging along on all of those spring workouts, Beats Flex sport an around-neck design that packs an inline microphone with playback controls. Notably, you’ll also find Apple’s W1 chip which allows for fast pairing alongside up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge. Added water- and sweat-resistance are a nice touch, too. We reviewed the experience back when they launched, which offers some additional insight on what to expect. And at today’s price, these are some of the best values out there for a pair of earbuds in the Apple ecosystem, especially with the built-in W1 chip.

At just $30, there really isn’t a pair of earbuds that we can recommend over the Beats Flex. Most offerings under this price point just aren’t going to be able to compare to the sound quality or features. But if you really want to cut the cord entirely, the Skullcandy Dime are as good as it gets at $23. These earbuds are certainly a no frills solution to a cord-free listening experience with a simplistic design, but we did walk away surprisingly impressed in our hands-on review.

If you’d just prefer to go with one of the flagship options in your respective ecosystem, the latest from both Apple and Google are currently on sale, too. Headlining all of the other price cuts you’ll find in our headphones guide, right now Apple’s just-refreshed AirPods Pro 2 have fallen to within $1 of the all-time low at $200.

Beats Flex Wireless Earphones features:

In your ears or around your neck, Beats Flex are as versatile as the life you lead. Whether you’re listening to music, taking calls, or scrolling your social feed, you’ll always be ready for what’s next. Magnetic earbuds make listening that much easier by automatically playing music when they’re in your ears and pausing when they’re attached around your neck.

