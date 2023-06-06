Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro land at best price of the year of $190 (Save $40)

Amazon is now offering the best price of the year on the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Available in all three colors, the brand’s newest pair of true wireless earbuds are now down to $189.99 shipped from the usual $230 price tag. This is $10 under our previous mention and the best we’ve seen since back in April when it also sold for $40 off. Available in the Graphite, Bora Purple, and White colorways, Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 2 Pro just hit the scene last fall and arrive as the second-generation flagship listening experience for the Galaxy stable.

Packed into the refreshed design, the new releases arrive wtih Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance. Battery life clocks in at solid 5 hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair. You can learn all about the new experience over in our hands-on review, as well.

If you can live without the more flagship feature set found above, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver much of the same status as being some of the brand’s latest earbuds. Delivering many of the same features as above like ANC and a companion case with Qi charging, these Buds 2 also pack 29-hour battery life and are sitting at $100 thanks to a 33% price cut.

As far as more platform-agnostic solutions go for your everyday listening, Jabra’s new Elite 5 earbuds are still as Android-friendly as they come. Delivering active noise cancellation and the brand’s usual fitness-focused approach, there’s also onboard Google Fast Pair to complement the $120 sale price. That’s down from $150 in order to mark the second-best price to date.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features:

Reduce unwanted noise with Galaxy Buds2 Pro; They use Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation* to quiet even the loudest outside sounds; Tune in to what matters most without being bothered by distracting sounds around you. Studio quality sound isn’t just for the pros; Feel every note like you’re there with Galaxy Buds2 Pro and get a next-level listening experience, whether you’re rocking out to your playlist or staying informed with a podcast.

