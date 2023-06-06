Rare price drops knock up to $1,200 off Hisense’s 4K Laser TVs starting from $1,899

a living room filled with furniture and a large window

BuyDig is now offering some rare price drops on Hisense’s lineup of 4K Laser TVs. These combination ultra-short throw laser projectors and oversized ALR Cinema Screens deliver an enhanced movie and TV watching experience you just won’t get on your average 4K TVs out there (at least not without spending over $15,000 or much more). While they are certainly not one of the more affordable home theater options out there, a series of price drops at BuyDig are knocking the 100- and 120-inch models down to the best prices we have tracked yet. The deals now start from $1,899 shipped using code CSF23 at checkout, or about $899 under the best prices on Amazon, for as much as $1,200 in savings. Head below or a closer look at the deals.  

Hisense 4K Laser TV deals:

Allowing you to place the included projector just inches from the massive displays, these Laser TVs from Hisense deliver some of the largest screens out there for the price. Features include Dolby Atmos sound, smart Android TV, Game Mode, Filmmaker Mode, a 25,000-hour laser life, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Google Assistant and Alexa as well as HDMI 2.1 ports. Get a closer look down below. 

Looking to upgrade an existing display instead of going with the massive laser options? Check out the ongoing deals on Google’s latest Chromecast with Google TV 4K and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick/Lite starting from $20

Hisense L5G 100-inch Laser TV features:

The Laser TV screen is built from 8 optical layers engineered to boost brightness, contrast, and clarity. Versus a plain wall, there’s no contest. Place Laser TV just inches from the wall and get a massive 100-inch display. The smart Android TV platform brings access to a massive library of streaming content to the biggest screen in your home. Install apps from the Google Play Store and open your favorite streaming services for limitless entertainment. Laser TV comes with built-in WiFi, Bluetooth, Works with Alexa, and Google Assistant. Use the included Voice Remote and get your content faster than ever.

