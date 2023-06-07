ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip delivers cloud gaming at $549 low (Save $150)

Best Buy is now offering the ASUS Gaming Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip 256GB/8GB for $549 shipped. Typically selling for $150 more, today’s discount delivers one of the first chances to save from the typical $699 price tag. It’s the first offer of the year, too, and lands on the baseline model to deliver a new all-time low. Our previous mention was back in December of last year on the 16GB configuration, but that was only $70 off. This Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip from ASUS arrives with a 15.6-inch HD display and comes backed by a 144Hz touchscreen. All powered by the Intel i5 processor, there’s also a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM that enable Chrome OS to handle multitasking on top of its cloud gaming capabilities that you can read all about at 9to5Google. Three USB-C slots round out the package alongside HDMI, USB-A slots, and a microSD card reader.

Before you’d think I would be recommending that you try and click some heads or play any competitive game with just a trackpad, do yourself a favor and use some of your savings towards a gaming mouse. In particular, Logitech’s G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mouse at $38 is a great solution that won’t break the bank while still sidestepping the trackpad both at home and on-the-go. It packs a simple form-factor that still arrives with six programmable buttons to go alongside its hero 12,000 DPI sensor and 250-hour battery life that means you can leave it in your bag in-between gaming sessions.

Over on the macOS front, you can currently bring home the best value in Apple’s current stable for one of the lowest prices ever. The recently released M2 MacBook Air arrives with MagSafe charging tech in tow and is now resting at the all-time low. Thanks to $100 discounts, pricing now starts at $999.

ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip features:

ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip is engineered with a striking aesthetic and powerful components for non-stop cloud gaming — with an immersive 144 Hz Full HD display, accurate anti-ghosting keyboard and ultra-fast WiFi 6 technology. The all-new design features a distinctive look that’s both stylish and durable, with exclusive color-blocked WASD keycaps that bring flair to online play. Easy access to 1000+ games through cloud gaming platforms like NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Get ready for next-level gaming adventures — with ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip.

