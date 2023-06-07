Fitbit’s new Sense 2 Smartwatch lands at best price of the year, now $229 (Save $71)

Amazon now offers the Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health and Fitness Smartwatch for $229 shipped in all three styles. You’re looking at $71 in savings from the usual $300 price tag in order to deliver the best price of the year. This clocks in at $20 under our previous mention and is one of the first chances to save in 2023 so far, too. Not to mention today’s offer arriving just in time to track summer workouts. As the latest flagship wearable from Fitbit, the new Sense 2 improves on the original by packing some new health monitoring tech into a slimmer wrist-friendly design than before. Alongside all of the other ways it has been able to keep tabs on fitness, there’s now a stress-monitoring EDA sensor which joins the built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitoring tech. There’s still 6-day battery life, as well as everything else you can read all about in our launch coverage.

A more affordable wearable than the flagship Sense 2, you can also bring one of the latest Fitbit releases to your wrist with the Versa 4. This smartwatch launched right alongside the model on sale above, and arrives with a lower $170 price tag. It’s not sitting at the best price of the year quite like the Sense 2, but delivers some notable additions to your fitness regimen like workout tracking, heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on SpO2 readings, and more.

Elsewhere in the Wear OS market, we’re also tracking one of the first chances of the year to save on the Google Pixel Watch. Delivering a more stylish way to monitor your health, this offering backs a circular display with sleep and heart rate tracking, the ability to take ECG readings, and monitor many other elements of your fitness at $300. It’s the second-best price we’ve seen and a more premium alternative to the Fitbit Sense 2.

Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch features:

Learn to manage stress, sleep better and live healthier with Sense 2—our most advanced health and fitness smartwatch. All-day stress detection with cEDA and daily Stress Management Score, ECG app for atrial fibrillation assessment, irregular heart rhythm notifications, SpO2, health metrics dashboard, menstrual health tracking and mindfulness content. Measure and improve sleep quality: personalized Sleep Profile, daily sleep stages & Sleep Score, smart wake alarm and do not disturb mode.

